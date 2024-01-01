대안 - Narvar
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc.는 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 금융 서비스, 판매자 서비스 통합업체 및 모바일 결제 회사입니다. 이 회사는 소프트웨어 및 하드웨어 결제 제품을 판매하고 중소기업 서비스로 확장했습니다. 이 회사는 2009년 Jack Dorsey와 Jim McKelvey에 의해 설립되었으며 2010년에 첫 번째 앱과 서비스를 출시했습니다. 이 회사는 2015년 11월부터 주식 기호 SQ와 함께 뉴욕 증권 거래소에서 공개 회사로 거래되었습니다.
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify의 CommerceXM 플랫폼은 디지털 매장 어디에서나 구매 여정의 모든 단계에서 쇼핑객이 요구하는 경험을 제공합니다.
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin은 소매업체가 매장에서 원활한 쇼핑을 신속하게 전개할 수 있도록 차세대 체크아웃 없는 기술을 개발했습니다. 특허 출원 중인 Zippin의 접근 방식은 AI, 기계 학습 및 센서 융합 기술을 사용하여 최고의 소비자 경험을 창출합니다. 즉, 계산대 줄과 셀프 스캐너를 완전히 없애고 쇼핑객이 구매를 하면서 빠르게 들어오고 나갈 수 있도록 해줍니다. Zippin의 플랫폼은 혼잡한 매장에서도 최고 수준의 정확성을 위해 오버헤드 카메라와 스마트 선반 센서를 통한 제품 및 구매자 추적을 사용합니다. Amazon과 SRI의 업계 ...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx는 브랜드가 독립 소매업체에 브랜드 호환 디지털 마케팅을 제공할 수 있도록 지원하는 서비스를 제공하는 소프트웨어 플랫폼으로, 브랜드 현지 소매업체의 신뢰할 수 있는 채널을 통해 올바른 소비자에게 다가가서 더 나은 비즈니스 결과를 이끌어냅니다. Promoboxx를 사용하면 채널 관리자와 브랜드 마케팅 담당자가 소매업체 네트워크를 쉽게 구성하고 참여시킬 수 있습니다. 지역 소매업체를 통해 유기적 및 유료 디지털 캠페인을 구축, 관리하고 선택적으로 자금을 지원합니다. 그런 다음 비즈니스 결과와 KPI를 보고하고 평가합니다...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug는 전문 소매업체, 레스토랑 및 CPG 브랜드를 위한 직원 판매 인센티브 관리 플랫폼입니다. SparkPlug는 오프라인 기업의 POS 시스템과 직접 통합되어 인센티브 프로그램 구현 및 확장의 거의 모든 측면을 자동화합니다. SparkPlug의 인센티브 엔진, 지급 관리 및 무역 판촉 관리 도구를 통해 소매업체와 레스토랑은 일선 직원을 위한 공급업체 후원 판매 인센티브를 간소화하고 자동화할 수 있습니다.