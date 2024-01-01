대안 - MRR.io
Databox
databox.com
귀하의 비즈니스에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 이해하는 데 도움이 되도록 구축된 비즈니스 분석 플랫폼입니다. 클라우드 서비스, 스프레드시트, 데이터베이스의 KPI를 한곳에 모아보세요.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap은 전자상거래, B2B 및 SaaS 기업을 위한 온라인 결제 솔루션으로, 온라인 비즈니스를 위한 글로벌 결제 처리 및 결제 게이트웨이 솔루션을 전문으로 합니다.
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma는 기업이 온라인, 매장 및 모바일 장치에서 신용카드 및 직불카드를 받을 수 있도록 지원하는 수상 경력이 있는 결제 회사입니다. 북미 전역의 8,000개 이상의 기업이 Payfirma의 결제 도구를 사용하여 쉽게 대금을 받고 모든 거래 데이터를 한 곳에 보관합니다. 기업이 데이터를 사용하여 고객, 제품, 직원에 대한 결정을 내릴 때 더 스마트하고 성공적인 회사를 운영할 수 있습니다.