대안 - Monnify
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer는 온라인 송금, 디지털 결제 서비스를 제공하고 고객에게 운전 자본을 제공하는 미국 금융 서비스 회사입니다.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe은 미국 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국 금융 서비스 및 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사입니다. 이 회사는 주로 전자상거래 웹사이트와 모바일 애플리케이션을 위한 결제 처리 소프트웨어와 애플리케이션 프로그래밍 인터페이스(API)를 제공합니다.
Skrill
skrill.com
빠르고 안전한 결제와 국제 송금을 즐겨보세요. 베팅과 거래에서 쇼핑과 게임에 이르기까지 Skrill을 사용하면 돈 관리가 간단해집니다.
Razorpay
razorpay.com
동급 최고의 API, 통합 절차, 강력한 보안 및 강력한 대시보드를 갖춘 인도용 온라인 결제 게이트웨이
Neteller
neteller.com
더 빠르고 안전한 방법으로 온라인으로 돈을 보내고 받으려면 무료 NETELLER 계정에 가입하세요. 오늘 수상 경력에 빛나는 eWallet을 만나보세요.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless 대시보드에서는 고객을 관리하고, 계획을 설정하고, 자동 이체 결제를 받을 수 있습니다.
Mollie
mollie.com
Mollie Payments로 비즈니스 성장을 시작하세요. ✓ 15분 안에 결제 수락 ✓ 정직한 가격 ✓ 모든 주요 결제 방법. 지금 지급받기 »
Xendit
xendit.co
쉽게 결제를 수락하고 보내세요. Xendit은 인도네시아, 필리핀, 동남아시아의 선도적인 결제 게이트웨이입니다. 단일 통합으로 귀하의 비즈니스가 인도네시아와 필리핀에서 결제를 허용할 수 있습니다. 신용카드 및 직불카드, 전자 지갑, 은행 송금 등.
WePay
wepay.com
WePay는 크라우드 펀딩 사이트, 마켓플레이스 및 중소기업 소프트웨어 회사와 같은 플랫폼 비즈니스에 API를 통해 통합되고 사용자 정의 가능한 결제 솔루션을 제공하는 미국에 본사를 둔 온라인 결제 서비스 제공업체입니다. 파트너 사기 및 위험 방지 기능을 제공합니다.
PaySimple
paysimple.com
PaySimple 계정에 로그인하세요. 계정이 없나요? 온라인으로 결제를 수락하고, 청구 및 송장 발행을 자동화하고, 안전한 고객 데이터베이스를 만들려면 등록하세요.
Poynt
poynt.com
GoDaddy의 Poynt: 올인원 옴니커머스 결제 솔루션입니다. Poynt는 하드웨어, 소프트웨어, 앱을 포함한 연결된 상거래를 위한 플랫폼으로 판매자에게 비즈니스 혁신을 위한 기술을 제공합니다.
Cashfree
cashfree.com
디지털 인도에 대한 지불. 성장하는 기업을 위해 대금을 징수하고 대금을 지급하는 가장 빠르고 쉬운 방법
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com은 귀하의 비즈니스가 더 많은 고객에게 더 많은 결제 방법과 통화를 제공할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 동급 최고의 신용 카드 및 대체 결제 게이트웨이입니다.
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla는 온라인 결제 시스템과 모바일 결제 네트워크를 제공하는 미국 유일의 전자상거래 회사입니다.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap은 전자상거래, B2B 및 SaaS 기업을 위한 온라인 결제 솔루션으로, 온라인 비즈니스를 위한 글로벌 결제 처리 및 결제 게이트웨이 솔루션을 전문으로 합니다.
LEDGERS
ledgers.cloud
비즈니스에 대한 연결을 유지하세요 언제 어디서나 비즈니스를 관리하는 데 도움이 되는 송장 발행, 출석, GST 준수, 회계 및 세금 신고 도구입니다.
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
EBizCharge는 귀하의 비즈니스가 이미 사용하고 있는 시스템 내에서 직접 작동하는 결제 수집 도구 세트입니다.
Trustly Personal
trustly.com
번거롭지 않은 은행 결제. 더 쉽고 안전한 결제 방법. 은행 계좌에서 직접 온라인 결제를 하거나 받을 수 있습니다. 판매자 사이트/앱에서 즉시 은행에 로그인하세요. 다운로드할 앱도, 수동 입력도, 생성할 계정도 없습니다.
Rapyd
rapyd.net
글로벌 핀테크 조직인 Rapyd는 기업이 단일 API를 통해 현지 결제 방법을 통합할 수 있도록 하는 세계 최고의 글로벌 결제 네트워크를 구축했습니다.
Adyen
adyen.com
단일 솔루션으로 엔드투엔드 결제, 데이터, 재무 관리를 모두 지원합니다. 당신의 꿈을 더 빠르게 실현할 수 있도록 도와주는 금융 기술 플랫폼을 만나보세요.
Truevo
truevo.com
Truevo is a licensed acquirer and fintech company serving businesses across Europe. We focus on providing end-to-end payment solutions that deliver higher acceptance rates, faster transaction speeds and optimal security. We understand that each business is unique, and our diverse range of products, ...
Tranzzo
tranzzo.com
We went above and beyond to ensure reliable online payments so that businesses can focus on more important things. We develop solutions and technologies to let users pay online wherever they want.
Teya
teya.com
We build tools to unlock hassle-free payments, better business management, new and returning customers, all on fair terms. Our all-in-one offering is designed to simplify the everyday and unlock growth potential, to free them from the stuff that takes the joy out of doing business. We're building a ...
Finix
finix.com
귀하의 비즈니스에 맞춰 확장 가능한 결제 시스템입니다. 당사의 엔드투엔드 솔루션을 사용하여 고객 참여를 유도하는 원활한 결제 환경을 조성하세요. 안정적이고 직관적인 API 및 편리한 기본 기능과 통합됩니다. 수수료, 규정 준수 등을 위한 생산성 향상 도구를 사용하여 결제 작업을 관리하세요.
Tegro
tegro.money
Online payments for business Accepting payments from abroad in any currency Fast connection and high payments' conversion Free alternative to commom online cashboxes More than 40 ready-made modules for CMS and CRM Withdrawal of funds to the current account the next day Mass payouts PCI DSS payment s...
PayNearMe
home.paynearme.com
PayNearMe is the modern and reliable payments platform that lets your customers pay how, when and where they want. Accept cash, debit, credit, ACH and mobile-first payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay — all with a single platform. PayNearMe builds innovative technology with an emphasis...
PayAdmit
payadmit.com
Payadmit is your one stop shop for all things online payments. It handles different payment options, provides an immediate connection and has robust smart features to enable smooth transactions. You'll find it easy and intuitive no matter what kind of device you're using - not just desktop but table...
Maxpay
maxpay.com
Maxpay is an international payment platform which helps monetize your marketplace, online storefront and subscription service in a few clicks
Jumbula
jumbula.com
Jumbula is an innovative provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management systems designed to streamline the administrative tasks for programs ranging from after-school activities to sports camps and beyond. Established to simplify and enhance the operational efficiency of educati...
PayDo
paydo.com
PayDo는 영국 규제 EMI 및 캐나다 라이선스 MSB입니다. 우리는 하나의 비즈니스 계정, 하나의 대시보드, 하나의 계약 및 하나의 API에서 다중 통화 IBAN, 전세계 처리, 가맹점 솔루션, 대량 지불금 및 법인 카드 발급을 제공합니다. PayDo 비즈니스 계정으로 글로벌 결제 기능에 액세스하세요. SEPA, SEPA Instant, SWIFT 및 영국, 덴마크, 독일의 현지 결제 방식을 사용하여 전 세계적으로 결제금을 보내고 받을 수 있습니다. 150개 이상의 국가와 35개 이상의 통화 중에서 선택하여 국제 결제를 관리하고...