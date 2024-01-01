대안 - Modelshop
Google에서 제공하는 Google Cloud Platform(GCP)은 Google이 Google 검색, Gmail, 파일 저장소, YouTube 등 최종 사용자 제품에 내부적으로 사용하는 것과 동일한 인프라에서 실행되는 클라우드 컴퓨팅 서비스 제품군입니다. 관리 도구 세트와 함께 컴퓨팅, 데이터 스토리지, 데이터 분석 및 기계 학습을 포함한 일련의 모듈식 클라우드 서비스를 제공합니다. 등록하려면 신용카드 또는 은행 계좌 세부정보가 필요합니다. Google Cloud Platform은 서비스형 인프라, 서비스형 플랫폼, 서버리스...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks는 Apache Spark의 최초 제작자가 설립한 회사입니다. Databricks는 Scala 위에 구축된 오픈 소스 분산 컴퓨팅 프레임워크인 Apache Spark 제작에 참여한 캘리포니아 대학교 버클리 캠퍼스의 AMPLab 프로젝트에서 성장했습니다. Databricks는 자동화된 클러스터 관리 및 IPython 스타일 노트북을 제공하는 Spark 작업을 위한 웹 기반 플랫폼을 개발합니다. Databricks 플랫폼 구축 외에도 회사는 Spark에 관한 대규모 공개 온라인 강좌를 공동 주최하고 있으며 Spark에...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
귀하의 데이터를 AI 시대로 가져오세요. AI 기반 단일 플랫폼에서 모든 데이터 소스와 분석 서비스를 함께 연결하여 모든 사람이 데이터와 인사이트에 액세스하고, 관리하고, 그에 따라 조치를 취하는 방식을 재구성하세요.
Scale AI
scale.com
세계적 수준의 기업이 신뢰하는 Scale은 자율 주행 자동차, 매핑, AR/VR, 로봇공학 등과 같은 AI 애플리케이션을 위한 고품질 교육 데이터를 제공합니다.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
AI용 데이터 엔진. 데이터 큐레이션, AI 지원 라벨링, 모델 교육 및 진단, 라벨링 서비스를 모두 하나의 플랫폼에서 제공하여 더 나은 AI 제품을 놀라울 정도로 빠르게 구축합니다.
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
모든 ML 모델 메타데이터를 한 곳에서 기록, 구성, 비교, 등록 및 공유하세요. - 모델링 팀이 성장함에 따라 자동화 및 표준화 - 팀 및 조직 전반에 걸쳐 모델 및 결과에 대해 공동작업 - 호스팅을 사용하고 온프레미스 또는 프라이빗 클라우드에 배포합니다. 모든 MLOps 스택과 통합
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
기계 학습 프로젝트를 확장할 수 있는 간단하고 빠른 주석 도구입니다.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
최고 품질의 교육 데이터를 사용하여 AI 모델을 더 빠르게 구축, 미세 조정, 반복 및 관리하세요.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
데이터 과학자들의 사랑을 받고 IT가 관리합니다. 클라우드의 데이터 과학 및 ML 개발, 배포, 데이터 파이프라인을 위한 올인원 솔루션입니다.
V7
v7labs.com
라벨링, 워크플로, 데이터 세트 및 루프 내 인력을 포괄하는 엔터프라이즈 교육 데이터를 위한 전체 인프라입니다.
SAP
sap.com
SAP의 목적은 세상이 더 나은 방향으로 돌아가도록 돕고 사람들의 삶을 개선하는 것입니다. 우리의 약속은 고객이 최선을 다할 수 있도록 혁신하는 것입니다. SAP는 모든 고객이 베스트런 비즈니스가 될 수 있도록 돕기 위해 최선을 다하고 있습니다. 우리는 혁신을 촉진하고 평등을 촉진하며 국경과 문화를 넘어 기회를 확산시키는 솔루션을 설계합니다. 고객 및 파트너와 함께 우리는 산업을 변화시키고, 경제를 성장시키고, 사회를 발전시키고, 환경을 유지할 수 있습니다.
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave는 업계에서 가장 빠르고 유연한 인프라 위에 대규모 GPU를 제공하는 전문 클라우드 제공업체입니다.
Encord
encord.com
더 나은 모델을 더 빠르게 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 도구 Encord는 고급 컴퓨터 비전 팀을 위한 선도적인 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 라벨링 및 RLHF 워크플로를 간소화하고, 모델을 관찰 및 평가하며, 데이터를 관리 및 선별하여 프로덕션 AI에 더 빠르게 도달합니다.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
마지막으로 기업용 솔루션 Mark AI의 포괄적인 브랜드 가이드와 AI 사용자 정의 기능을 통해 비즈니스 요구 사항에 맞게 AI의 아이덴티티와 메시지를 형성할 수 있는 엔터프라이즈급 솔루션을 제공합니다.
Statsig
statsig.com
간단한 A/B 테스트부터 고급 실험까지 빠르게 성장하는 기업은 Statsig를 사용하여 성장을 가속화합니다.
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Bria
bria.ai
Accelerate AI development and build without limits on a responsible and open platform designed for developers and built for the enterprise.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
PI.EXCHANGE AI 및 분석 엔진(이하 엔진)은 초보 사용자를 포함하여 모든 사람이 몇 주 또는 몇 달이 아닌 몇 분 또는 몇 시간 만에 고성능 ML 애플리케이션을 저렴하게 구축할 수 있도록 지원하는 데이터 과학 및 기계 학습(ML) 플랫폼입니다. 코딩이 필요합니다. 사용하기 쉬운 연결된 도구 체인은 단일 파이프라인 내에서 원시 데이터부터 예측 및 통찰력까지 이동하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 수동적이고 반복적인 기계 학습 작업은 자동화되며 엔진의 지능형 기능은 사용자를 엔드 투 엔드로 안내하는 데 도움이 됩니다. ...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
로컬 분석 스크립트를 강력한 데이터 기반 애플리케이션으로 전환하세요! UbiOps는 데이터 과학, AI 및 ML 코드를 위한 사용하기 쉬운 배포 및 서비스 레이어입니다. Python & R 모델과 스크립트를 라이브 웹 서비스로 전환하여 언제 어디서나 사용할 수 있습니다. 단순한 데이터 처리 기능부터 복잡한 기계 학습(ML) 및 AI 파이프라인까지. UbiOps를 사용하면 자체 애플리케이션, 웹사이트 뒤에서 또는 데이터/IT 인프라 내부에서 쉽게 실행할 수 있습니다. 보안, 안정성, 확장성에 대해 걱정할 필요가 없습니다. UbiO...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak은 AI 실무자가 단일 플랫폼에서 데이터를 변환 및 저장하고 AI 애플리케이션을 구축, 교육 및 배포한 다음 전체 파이프라인을 모니터링할 수 있도록 하는 완전 관리형, 액세스 가능하고 안정적인 AI 플랫폼입니다. Qwak의 종량제 가격 모델을 사용하면 대규모 결과를 쉽게 제공할 수 있습니다.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi는 세계에서 가장 빠르고 강력한 수학적 최적화 솔버인 Gurobi Optimizer를 생산합니다. Gurobi Optimizer는 40개 이상의 다양한 업계에 걸쳐 선도적인 글로벌 기업이 복잡한 실제 문제를 신속하게 해결하고 효율성과 수익성을 최적화하는 자동화된 결정을 내리는 데 사용됩니다. 수학적 최적화 소프트웨어의 시장 리더로서 우리는 최고의 솔버뿐만 아니라 최고의 지원도 제공하여 기업이 수학적 최적화의 힘을 (자체적으로 또는 기계와 같은 다른 AI 기술과 결합하여) 완전히 활용할 수 있도록 하는 것을 목표로 합니다...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry는 기계 학습 팀이 올바른 거버넌스 제어를 통해 더 빠르고 확장 가능하며 비용 효율적인 방식으로 자체 클라우드/온프레미스 인프라에서 ML/LLM 애플리케이션을 구축, 배포 및 제공할 수 있는 클라우드 네이티브 PaaS입니다. 다른 팀보다 가치 창출 시간이 % 더 빠릅니다. TrueFoundry는 필요한 엔지니어링을 추상화하고 조직이 전체 GenAI/LLMOps 프레임워크의 레이아웃 속도를 높일 수 있는 LLM PlayGround, LLM 게이트웨이, LLM Deploy, LLM Finetune, RAG Play...
SAS
sas.com
지구상에서 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 분석 파트너가 제공하는 더 빠르고 생산적인 AI 및 분석을 통해 더 많은 작업을 수행하세요. SAS를 통해 전 세계가 데이터를 생성하는 것만큼 빠르게 답변을 생성해 보세요. SAS는 40년 넘게 분석 혁신을 통해 전 세계 고객에게 THE POWER TO KNOW®를 제공해 왔습니다.
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI는 데이터 중심 AI의 채택과 개발을 가속화하기 위해 엔터프라이즈급 엔드투엔드 MLOps 및 DataOps 워크플로를 제공하는 선도적인 컴퓨터 비전 플랫폼이자 전문 서비스 제공업체입니다. Superb AI는 AI 기반 자동화의 실제 적용을 통해 팀이 데이터 주석부터 큐레이션, 모델 교육 및 배포에 이르기까지 전체 ML 수명주기를 보다 효율적으로 관리하는 동시에 최적의 데이터 정확성과 일관성을 보장하도록 돕습니다. Samsung, LG, Hyundai, Kakao 및 Nippon Steel의 팀을 포함한 최고의 ML...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
로봇 공학 및 자율 주행을 위한 다중 센서 라벨링 플랫폼입니다. Segments.ai는 다중 센서 데이터 주석을 위한 빠르고 정확한 데이터 라벨링 플랫폼입니다. 이미지, 비디오, 3D 포인트 클라우드(LIDAR 및 RGBD)에 대한 직관적인 라벨링 인터페이스를 통해 분할 라벨, 벡터 라벨 등을 얻을 수 있습니다. Segments.ai는 필요할 때 핵심 엔지니어 팀의 전담 지원을 받는 셀프 서비스 플랫폼입니다. * 마침내 이해가 되는 Python SDK * 설정을 매우 쉽게 만드는 문서 * 막혔을 때만 지원을 받아 셀프 서비스를 제...
Datature
datature.io
Datature는 사람들이 딥 러닝 기능을 구축하는 방식을 단순화합니다. 엔드투엔드 #nocode mlops 플랫폼인 Nexus를 사용하여 모든 사람이 자신만의 획기적인 AI를 만들 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr는 Smart Feedback Loop를 갖춘 유일한 교육 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 우리의 기술은 컴퓨터 비전 AI를 개발하는 AI 우선 조직이 데이터 파이프라인에 자동화를 도입하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 당사의 SaaS 플랫폼은 컴퓨터 비전/비정형 데이터 AI 모델을 교육하기 위해 안전한 방식으로 교육 데이터에 더 빠르고 편리하며 반복적으로 액세스해야 하는 ML 과학자의 과제를 해결합니다. 우리는 "가능한 일이 일어나게 한다"는 태도로 서비스를 제공하기 위해 노력합니다. 우리의 중점 산업에는 의료, 자율주행차, 스마트 ...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute는 예정된 부분과 예정되지 않은 부분(실시간 읽기, 유기적 언급 프로모션)을 포함한 모든 방송 형식의 광고에 대해 실시간에 가까운 성과 지표를 제공하는 AI 기반 기술을 사용하여 미디어 방송의 마케팅 속성을 변화시키고 있습니다. Veritone Attribute는 방송된 광고의 데이터를 활용하고 이를 광고주의 웹사이트 분석과 연관시킵니다. Attribute를 사용하면 미디어 방송사는 방송 캠페인에 대한 디지털 가치를 입증하여 광고주 만족도를 높이고 수익을 확대할 수 있습니다. 빠른 통찰력 - 풍부하고...