대안 - MeltingSpot
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi는 지식 비즈니스를 만들고 확장할 수 있는 올인원 비즈니스 플랫폼입니다. 지금 14일 평가판으로 Kajabi를 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Mighty Network의 모든 항목에 대한 멤버십을 생성하거나 프리미엄 코스 및 그룹에 대한 비용을 청구하세요. 설정이 간단하고 판매가 더욱 쉽습니다.
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
자신의 도메인에서 대화, 이벤트, 콘텐츠 등을 호스팅하세요. Heartbeat는 완벽하게 개인화된 온라인 커뮤니티를 만들 수 있는 구성 요소를 제공합니다.
Bettermode
bettermode.com
귀하의 제품에 통합된 강력한 커뮤니티 플랫폼입니다. 사용자 참여를 늘리고 유지율을 높이며 고객 평생 가치를 높이세요. 이전에는 부족.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
청중이 좋아할 웨비나를 주최하세요. 다운로드나 번거로움 없이 쉽고 사용자 정의 가능한 웨비나 소프트웨어를 사용할 준비가 되셨다면 집에 오신 것을 환영합니다.
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
커뮤니티 빌더를 위한 새로운 시대. 우리의 운동에 동참하세요. 귀하의 개인, 멤버십 및 콘텐츠를 귀하만의 완전한 브랜드 비공개 커뮤니티 플랫폼에 모으십시오. 강좌 판매, 구독료 청구, 라이브 스트림 등 다양한 기능을 제공합니다. 소셜 미디어 제한 없이 모두 가능합니다.
Khoros
khoros.com
당사의 소프트웨어는 디지털 관리, 소셜 마케팅, 브랜드 커뮤니티를 구축하고 확장하여 최고의 고객 경험을 제공하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 시작하려면 클릭하세요!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt는 고객 중심 기업이 더 많은 사람들에게 직접 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 설계된 비디오 우선 커뮤니티 플랫폼입니다. 최초의 StoryPrompt는 비동기식 비디오를 사용하여 커뮤니티 빌더가 인간 수준에서 고객과 진정으로 연결하고, 관계를 심화하고, 사용후기, 리뷰 및 기타 강력한 사용자 생성 콘텐츠를 수집할 수 있도록 돕습니다.
Rungway
rungway.com
사람들이 동료로부터 일과 생활에 대한 조언을 얻을 수 있는 안전한 공간을 만드세요. 단순한 멘토링 플랫폼 그 이상으로, Rungway는 회사 가치에 생명을 불어넣고 모든 사람에게 가장 중요한 주제에 대한 목소리를 제공하고 직원 참여와 복지를 향상시킵니다.
Threado AI
threado.com
AI 기반 부조종사는 Slack, Discord 및 웹 전반에서 고객과 커뮤니티 구성원에게 최고의 지원을 제공하도록 도와줍니다. 무료로 시작하세요!
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room은 더 나은 제품을 구축하고, 관계를 심화하며, 더 빠르게 성장하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events(이전 Socio)는 몰입감 있고 직관적이며 포괄적인 가상, 하이브리드 및 대면 이벤트를 지원하는 엔드투엔드 이벤트 관리 플랫폼입니다. 이벤트 앱, 유연한 등록, 체크인 및 배지 인쇄, 리드 검색, 라이브 스트리밍 기술로 기준을 높이세요. Webex Events는 유연성과 사용 용이성을 결합하여 주최자가 이벤트나 조직의 유형에 관계없이 목표를 지원하는 매력적인 이벤트를 주최할 수 있도록 합니다. social.events에서 자세히 알아보세요
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up은 한 곳에서 이벤트, 멤버십 및 기타 디지털 도구를 통해 커뮤니티를 구축하고 성장시키는 데 도움이 되는 올인원 CRM 플랫폼입니다. Glue Up의 올인원 플랫폼은 최고의 CRM, 이벤트 관리, 회원 관리, 이메일 마케팅, 프로젝트 관리, 교육 관리, 설문 조사, 재무 및 기타 생산성 도구를 통합합니다. Glue Up의 클라우드 솔루션에는 두 개의 모바일 앱(조직용 앱과 커뮤니티용 앱)이 함께 제공됩니다. 이 솔루션은 직접 만나는 것이 항상 가능하지 않더라도 지역 사회에 더 나은 서비스를 제공하고자 하는 협회, 상공회...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit은 대규모로 선별된 소개를 지원하는 AI 기반 매치메이킹 SaaS 플랫폼입니다. 조직은 정기적이고 개인화된 1:1 또는 동료 그룹 연결을 선택하도록 선택한 청중을 원활하게 초대할 수 있으며 Orbiit은 모든 커뮤니케이션, 매칭, 일정 관리, 피드백 수집 및 분석을 처리합니다. Orbiit을 사용하는 주요 기업 및 커뮤니티(예: Atlassian, First Round Capital, Medical Alley Association 등)는 87 NPS, 참가자를 위한 실질적인 결과 및 이러한 연결에 대한 강력한 ROI를 보...
Verint
verint.com
Verint는 고객 참여 분야의 글로벌 리더입니다. 자동화, AI, 클라우드 분야의 고객 경험 전문가입니다.
Magentrix
magentrix.com
PRM 플랫폼에서 최고의 파트너 참여 및 파트너 활성화. PX 우선 파트너 포털 소프트웨어로 파트너와 협력하고 채널 판매를 늘리세요.
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories는 멤버십 웹사이트 개설, 회원 관리, 구독 판매, 콘텐츠 게시 등을 위한 완전한 턴키 플랫폼입니다.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
더욱 스마트한 커뮤니티 관리를 위한 단일 시스템 연결된 웹사이트, 포털, CRM 및 커뮤니케이션 솔루션
Beam.gg
beam.gg
쉽게 참여할 수 있도록 구축된 게임화된 커뮤니티 플랫폼입니다. 게임화의 힘을 통해 참여도가 높고 충성도가 높은 온라인 커뮤니티를 구축하고 수익을 창출하세요.