Mediktor was founded in Spain in 2011 by Oscar García-Esquirol, an intensive care provider, and Cristian Pascual, an industrial engineer. It is the most advanced clinically validated AI-based medical assistant for triage and pre-diagnosis that guides patients to the right level of care at the right time – improving access while enabling more efficient care navigation. Powered by a sophisticated AI engine that enables users to converse naturally in several languages, Mediktor’s white-labeled SaaS is omnichannel and can be easily embedded into any interface (web, mobile, desktop). Mediktor’s customers include health plans, hospital and health systems, telehealth, and pharmaceutical companies.

웹사이트: mediktor.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Mediktor에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.