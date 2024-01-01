Makebot

Makebot

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: makebot.in

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Makebot의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

At Makebot, our mission is to "engage, educate & empower the creators of tomorrow"​ and build a nation where creativity is nurtured and applied using robotics, artificial intelligence and IOT. We offer a new age learning experience to current 'gen-z'​ audience where they learn and create great things. Makebot focuses on innovation per child by empowering them with new age DIY robotics kits, AI programming and IOT sensors. Makebot also work with schools and educational specialists to provide new age curriculum with STEAM journals and applications which help students in applying STEAM skills to daily life problem solving. Makebot offers a multi-year STEAM certification program starting with students of 6+ years which offers skill development, analytical learning and applications. We’re a diverse collection of thinkers and doers, a team of unconventional minds, driven by passion and values. We challenge our limits, we cherish success together, we do great things at work. Makebot is based out of Mumbai, India. As a part of Globalspace Technologies group (BSE: GSTL), Makebot offers its services in both consumer and institutional segments with sole objective of creating happy customers.

웹사이트: makebot.in

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Makebot에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

PragerU

PragerU

prageru.com

Unschool

Unschool

unschool.in

Great Learning

Great Learning

mygreatlearning.com

Samsara

Samsara

samsara.com

Spike LEGO Education

Spike LEGO Education

spike.legoeducation.com

ScholarAI

ScholarAI

scholarai.io

HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

howstuffworks.com

C3.ai Developer

C3.ai Developer

developer.c3.ai

MathGPTPro

MathGPTPro

mathgptpro.com

CSCARTINDIA

CSCARTINDIA

cscartindia.com

Supermocks

Supermocks

supermocks.com

Flocabulary

Flocabulary

flocabulary.com

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침