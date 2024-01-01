Lithos POS

Lithos POS

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: lithospos.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Lithos POS의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Lithos POS is an easy and powerful retail/restaurant point of sale software. A retail/restaurant POS software provides a wide range of services, including inventory management, customer loyalty, and accounting.
카테고리:
Business
소매 POS 시스템

웹사이트: lithospos.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Lithos POS에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Appetize.io

Appetize.io

appetize.io

Yoco

Yoco

yoco.com

Kyte

Kyte

kyteapp.com

Lightspeed

Lightspeed

lightspeedhq.com

Clover

Clover

clover.com

MOKA POS

MOKA POS

mokapos.com

ERPLY

ERPLY

erply.com

RepairShopr

RepairShopr

repairshopr.com

Modisoft

Modisoft

modisoft.com

PosBytz

PosBytz

posbytz.com

관련 추천 사항

Vend

Vend

vendhq.com

Restora POS

Restora POS

restorapos.com

Rezku POS

Rezku POS

rezku.com

ERPLY

ERPLY

erply.com

POSApt

POSApt

posapt.au

Toast POS

Toast POS

pos.toasttab.com

Elementary POS

Elementary POS

elementarypos.com

Lavu

Lavu

lavu.com

Simply POS

Simply POS

simplypos.com

OptCulture

OptCulture

optculture.com

IVEPOS

IVEPOS

ivepos.com

ManageMore

ManageMore

managemore.com

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침