웹사이트: lakera.ai

Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our dedicated ML research.
카테고리:
Business
Generative AI Infrastructure Software

