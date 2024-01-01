Knowlarity is the largest provider of cloud based communications solutions to businesses in Southeast Asia and Middle Eastern markets. Knowlarity is headquartered in Singapore and was founded in 2009. Knowlarity pioneered a unique cloud communication technology for Asian and Middle eastern markets in 2009 and today has more than 15,000 paying businesses customers in these markets. It helps the business grow their revenue faster with its proprietary customer communication technology platform SuperReceptionist. In last 7 years, the company has grown from scratch to a global venture with 300+ employees, 1,000 partners and 8 offices in India, Southeast Asia and Middle East. Known for its innovation and process excellence, Knowlarity has received various awards such as the Amazon Excellence Award, Silicon India start-up of the year, Nasscom Emerge 50. The company has raised capital from global investors like Delta Partners, Sequoia Capital and Mayfield fund and is trusted by global companies including Google, Amazon, Uber, Practo, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Deliveroo, Yzer among others.

