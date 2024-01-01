대안 - Klipfolio
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau(프랑스어로 '작은 테이블'을 의미하며 '그림'을 의미하기도 함; pl. tableaux 또는 드물게 tableaus)는 다음을 참조할 수 있습니다.
Looker
looker.com
Looker는 실시간 비즈니스 분석을 쉽게 탐색, 분석, 공유하는 데 도움이 되는 비즈니스 인텔리전스 소프트웨어 및 빅데이터 분석 플랫폼입니다.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
데이터 과학자 및 연구원을 위한 관리형 노트북입니다.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
비즈니스 인텔리전스 및 분석 소프트웨어. Zoho Analytics는 데이터를 시각적으로 분석하고 놀라운 데이터 시각화를 생성하며 숨겨진 통찰력을 몇 분 만에 발견할 수 있는 셀프 서비스 BI 및 데이터 분석 소프트웨어입니다.
Grow
grow.com
성장을 촉진하고 비즈니스를 혁신하는 데 절실히 필요한 통찰력을 제공하는 비즈니스 인텔리전스 소프트웨어입니다.
Metabase
metabase.com
회사 내부에서 데이터와 분석을 공유하는 가장 빠르고 쉬운 방법입니다. MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB 등에 연결되는 오픈 소스 비즈니스 인텔리전스 서버를 5분 안에 설치할 수 있습니다! 누구나 이를 사용하여 차트, 대시보드 및 야간 이메일 보고서를 작성할 수 있습니다.
Sisense
sisense.com
복잡한 데이터를 위한 BI 분야의 업계 리더인 Sisense의 비즈니스 인텔리전스 소프트웨어 - 여러 소스에서 증가하는 데이터를 쉽게 준비, 분석 및 탐색할 수 있습니다.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc.는 미국 유타주 아메리칸 포크에 본사를 둔 클라우드 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 비즈니스 인텔리전스 도구 및 데이터 시각화를 전문으로 합니다.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
모드는 SQL, R, Python 및 시각적 분석을 한 곳에 결합한 협업 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 더 빠르게 연결하고, 분석하고, 공유하세요.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
엔드 투 엔드 SaaS 분석. HockeyStack은 마케팅, 제품, 수익 및 판매 데이터를 통합하여 캠페인의 LTV 또는 각 마케팅 채널의 이탈률과 같은 숨겨진 통찰력을 찾아내는 SaaS 분석 도구입니다. 설정이 없습니다. 코드가 없습니다. 무료로 사용해 보세요
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
비즈니스 관리에 필요한 통찰력! 실시간 프로젝트 비용, 시간 및 비용을 통해 프로젝트, 작업 및 고객을 관리하는 것이 쉽습니다. 팀 구성원, 프로젝트, 클라이언트 및 회사 수준에서 풍부한 대화형 차트를 얻으세요. 우리는 귀하의 사업이 사무실 정문에서 시작되거나 끝나지 않는다는 것을 알고 있습니다. 귀하의 비즈니스는 귀하가 있는 곳에 있습니다! 그리고 언제 어디서나 Cube에 접속할 수 있습니다. 노트북의 간단한 웹 브라우저나 기본 앱이 있는 iPhone, iPad 또는 Android에서 Cube에 액세스할 수 있습니다.
Chartio
chartio.com
Chartio의 클라우드 기반 비즈니스 인텔리전스 및 분석 솔루션을 사용하면 모든 사람이 비즈니스 애플리케이션에서 데이터를 분석할 수 있습니다.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy의 비즈니스 분석 및 모빌리티 플랫폼은 기업이 분석 및 모빌리티 앱을 구축하고 배포하여 비즈니스를 혁신할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex는 데이터 과학 및 분석을 위한 최신 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 협업 노트북, 아름다운 데이터 앱, 엔터프라이즈급 보안.
Mineo
mineo.app
Python Notebook을 데이터 앱으로 변환하세요. Mineo는 Python 슈퍼차지 노트북을 기반으로 데이터를 탐색하고 데이터 앱을 구축 및 배포하는 플랫폼입니다.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx는 최고의 분석 클라우드 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 우리는 AI 기반 분석 자동화를 통해 모든 사람이 영향력 있는 통찰력을 발견할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData는 빠르고 안정적이며 사용하기 쉬운 분석을 제공하는 내장형 BI 및 분석 플랫폼입니다. 모든 비즈니스 사용자를 염두에 두고 제작되었습니다.
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML은 이상 탐지 및 근본 원인 분석을 통해 비즈니스 지표가 변화하는 이유를 발견하는 데 걸리는 시간(초)을 단축합니다.
Holistics
holistics.io
전체론을 통해 모든 사람은 기술팀을 괴롭히지 않고 자신의 데이터 질문에 답할 수 있습니다. 비즈니스 및 데이터 팀 모두에게 더 이상 "요청 대기열 불만"이 없습니다.
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B 최초이자 유일한 수익 창출을 위한 정거장 팀이 구매자의 참여를 유도하고, 판매자를 준비시키고, 가치를 정량화하고, 지속적으로 성과를 최적화하는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 하나의 모듈식 플랫폼 — 대규모로 예측 가능한 수익 성장을 제공합니다.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
웹사이트 및 제품 분석이 제대로 완료되었습니다 - 드디어! Usermaven의 Spotless™ 추적은 모든 이벤트를 자동으로 캡처하여 개발자에 대한 의존성을 제거하고 마케팅 담당자와 제품 담당자를 위한 가장 쉬운 분석 도구로 만듭니다.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™은 시뮬레이션 및 데이터 분석 기술과 확장 가능한 HPC 및 클라우드 리소스에 대한 동적 협업 액세스를 모두 한 곳에서 제공합니다.