Kasookoo

Kasookoo

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: kasookoo.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Kasookoo의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Kasookoo is a cloud-based business phone solution. Instead of having multiple phone lines and desk phones, Kasookoo is an app based on your mobile and/or desktop with a virtual receptionist, call routing and transferring, conference calling and cheap international calls. This allows the user to manage a whole team of employees through their existing mobile phones, and allows for the team to have unlimited outgoing calls to the UK, US and Canada.
카테고리:
Business
VoIP 제공업체

웹사이트: kasookoo.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Kasookoo에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Zoom Web

Zoom Web

zoom.us

Podium

Podium

podium.com

OpenPhone

OpenPhone

openphone.co

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

Twilio

Twilio

twilio.com

MightyCall

MightyCall

mightycall.com

Nextiva

Nextiva

nextiva.com

CallHippo

CallHippo

callhippo.com

GoTo

GoTo

goto.com

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Ring4

Ring4

ring4.com

Aircall

Aircall

aircall.io

관련 추천 사항

CircleLoop

CircleLoop

circleloop.com

Voip Business

Voip Business

voipbusiness.com

Hiya

Hiya

hiya.com

TextMe

TextMe

go-text.me

Google Voice

Google Voice

voice.google.com

Lovage

Lovage

getlovage.com

ReachUC WebRTC

ReachUC WebRTC

reachuc.com

Callyzer

Callyzer

callyzer.co

Rebtel

Rebtel

my.rebtel.com

Dingtone

Dingtone

dingtone.me

Salestrail

Salestrail

salestrail.io

Zoho Desk

Zoho Desk

zoho.com

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침