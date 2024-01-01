Bonfire is a B2B EaaS (Experience as a Service) concierge chatbot, leveraging AI to enable businesses to captivate their users with engaging experiences from the very first interaction. Bonfire enables companies to create AI-powered chatbots, trained on their data. Simply connect the apps you use to train the AI, define the use case, and integrate into your website - no coding needed.

