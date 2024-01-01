Jolt is an operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants, retail, hospitality, and other businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Jolt is used by companies like Smoothie King, Jimmy John’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Legoland, Marriott, Chevron, Cinemark, and thousands of other global brands.

웹사이트: jolt.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Jolt에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.