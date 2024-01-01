Jolt

Jolt is an operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants, retail, hospitality, and other businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Jolt is used by companies like Smoothie King, Jimmy John’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Legoland, Marriott, Chevron, Cinemark, and thousands of other global brands.
Business
Retail Task Management Software

