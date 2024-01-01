IRNA English

IRNA English

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: en.irna.ir

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 IRNA English의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

이슬람 공화국 통신사는 이란 뉴스, 사회, 경제, 정치, 국제 관계, 스포츠, 예술 및 문화에 대한 기사를 다룹니다.

웹사이트: en.irna.ir

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 IRNA English에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Tehran Times

Tehran Times

tehrantimes.com

Entekhab.ir

Entekhab.ir

entekhab.ir

Iran Front Page

Iran Front Page

ifpnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

tasnimnews.com

Diario Registrado

Diario Registrado

diarioregistrado.com

خبرگزاری مهر

خبرگزاری مهر

mehrnews.com

Al Yaum

Al Yaum

alyaum.com

Al-Madina

Al-Madina

almadina.org

Duvar English

Duvar English

duvarenglish.com

IranPress

IranPress

iranpress.com

Crónica

Crónica

cronica.com.ar

Campo Grande News

Campo Grande News

campograndenews.com.br

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침