대안 - InfraNodus
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI 음성 해설 및 AI 비디오 생성기. 배우, 카메라, 오디오 장비를 고용하는 데 돈을 쓰지 않고도 차세대 전문 시청각 콘텐츠를 제작할 수 있습니다.
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
최고의 정성적 데이터 분석 소프트웨어를 사용하여 데이터에 대한 통찰력을 얻으세요. NVivo는 정성적 분석법과 혼합 분석법 데이터에서 더 많은 것을 발견할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 보다 풍부한 통찰력을 발견하고 엄격한 증거를 바탕으로 명확하게 설명되고 방어 가능한 결과를 생성합니다.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn을 사용하면 고객 피드백을 한 곳에서 간단하게 정리하고, 라벨을 지정하고, 시각화할 수 있습니다. 최첨단 인공지능으로 구동됩니다.
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
자동화 전문가를 위한 노코드 AI. 마지막으로, 코드 없이 텍스트 및 문서 프로세스를 위한 엔터프라이즈급 AI 자동화를 구축할 수 있는 올인원 플랫폼입니다.
InMoment
inmoment.com
InMoment의 경험 개선(XI) 접근 방식은 전통적인 고객 경험 관리를 뛰어넘어 데이터, 기술 및 업계 전문 지식을 결합합니다."
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
QuData의 핵심 역량 영역은 대화형 AI(음성 인식, 대화 시스템, 음성 도우미)입니다. 자연어 이해; 이미지 분석(이미지 분류 및 분할, 객체/얼굴 감지); 고객 행동 분석. 회사의 프로그래머와 데이터 과학자 팀은 비즈니스 파트너를 위한 여러 프로젝트를 성공적으로 구현했습니다. Qudata의 연구원들은 또한 인공 일반 지능에 대한 혁신적인 접근 방식을 연구하고 있습니다.
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche는 수많은 고객 피드백을 몇 분 안에 분석하여 심층적인 통찰력을 신속하게 제공하고 회사가 더 나은 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 주는 피드백 분석 플랫폼입니다. Kapiche의 플랫폼에는 설정이나 코드 프레이밍이 필요하지 않습니다. 즉시 작동합니다. 또한 모든 고객 피드백을 한 곳에서 분석할 수 있습니다. Kapiche를 사용하면 30배 더 빠르게 인사이트를 얻을 수 있습니다. 이는 더 이상 결과를 얻기 위해 몇 주 또는 몇 달을 기다릴 필요가 없다는 것을 의미합니다. 실시간으로 질문에 답할 수 있습니다. CX 지표에 대...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
브랜드와 학계 모두에서 활용하는 ATLAS.ti를 사용하면 어떤 부문에 종사하든 누구나 데이터를 분석하고 귀중한 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 기본 분석 작업부터 가장 심층적인 연구 프로젝트까지: ATLAS.ti를 사용하면 쉽게 잠금을 해제할 수 있습니다. 직관적인 조사 도구와 동급 최고의 기술을 사용하여 정성적 및 혼합 방법 데이터에서 실행 가능한 결과를 얻습니다. • 기본 Mac 및 Win 앱과 웹 버전에 액세스할 수 있습니다. • 하나의 완전한 소프트웨어 패키지에 포함된 모든 기능과 도구가 포함되어 있습니다. AI를 통해 자동으...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola는 연구 전문가를 위한 SaaS 제품을 제공하는 ResTech 회사입니다. Kimola Analytics는 특정 소비자 대상의 라이프스타일에 대한 다양한 측면을 제공합니다. 이러한 잠재고객은 사용자에 의해 정의되고 Kimola의 인공 지능 엔진에 의해 생성됩니다. 광고주는 잠재고객이 어디에 있는지, TV에서 무엇을 시청하는지, 어떤 유명인이나 영향력 있는 사람을 좋아하는지, 관심사에 따라 어떻게 차별화하는지 몇 초 만에 이해할 수 있습니다. Kimola Cognitive는 개발자가 앱에서 우리 기술을 사용할 수 있도록...
Caplena
caplena.com
수많은 고객 피드백을 지루하게 선별하는 데 셀 수 없이 많은 시간을 소비한 적이 있습니까? Caplena.com은 증강 지능을 사용하여 리뷰나 개방형 질문에 대한 응답에서 대량의 자유 텍스트를 분석하는 데 걸리는 시간을 대폭 줄입니다. 몇 분 안에 Caplena는 주제를 식별하고 전체 데이터 세트에 자동 태그를 지정하므로 반복적인 분류에서 벗어날 수 있습니다. 진정으로 중요한 것에 집중하여 더 깊고 의미 있는 통찰력을 얻으세요.
Forsta
forsta.com
Press Ganey 회사인 Forsta는 CX(고객 경험), 직원 경험(EX), 시장 조사 간의 사일로를 무너뜨리는 포괄적인 경험 및 연구 기술 플랫폼인 HX(인간 경험) 플랫폼을 지원합니다. 청중의 경험에 대한 더 깊고 완전한 이해. HX 플랫폼은 데이터를 수집 및 분석하고 결과를 공유 가능한 조치로 변환하여 의사 결정을 알리고 성장을 촉진합니다. 전문 컨설턴트 팀과 결합된 Forsta의 기술은 금융 서비스, 의료, 숙박, 시장 조사, 전문 서비스, 소매 및 기술을 포함한 다양한 산업 분야의 조직에 서비스를 제공합니다. Fors...
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
비디오, 소셜 게시물, 제품 페이지의 구조화되지 않은 텍스트 데이터에서 얻은 귀중하고 명확하며 상당한 통찰력을 통해 고객의 생각, 감정, 동기 및 의사 결정 프로세스를 더 잘 이해할 수 있습니다. 댓글 분석은 감정 분석, 댓글 카테고리, Named_entities 인식, 키워드 추출 등 구조화되지 않은 텍스트 데이터에 대한 심층 분석을 제공하는 AI 도구입니다. CommentsAnalytics 서비스의 주요 이점: 1 - 고객 통찰력 2 - 브랜드 평판 관리 3 - 제품 개발 및 혁신 4 - 고객 경험 향상
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
비즈니스 프로세스를 간소화하도록 설계된 최첨단 SaaS 솔루션으로 데이터 분석 프로세스를 혁신하십시오.
Olvy
olvy.co
AI 기반 변경 로그. 매주 릴리스를 작성하는 데 몇 시간을 소비하지 않고도 사용자에게 제품 업데이트에 대해 알릴 수 있습니다. 아름답고 효과적인 변경 로그 독립형 페이지와 인앱 위젯을 통해 새로운 기능을 발표하세요.