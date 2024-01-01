Inbenta is a conversational AI platform that helps companies improve customer experience and reduce costs through intelligent automation. Use Cases: Customer Service, IT Helpdesk, Marketing & Sales, HR, Digital Transformation. Products: Chatbot, Search, Benti (case management/ticketing), Knowledge, Digital Instructor (interactive product demos). Technology: Proprietary AI, AI Platform, Generative AI Integration. Competitive Advantage: Inbenta's conversational AI has been trained on billions of customer interactions over a decade, across industries, making it proven to improve customer experience. Customers & Industries: Inbenta serves over 1,000 companies globally across industries like banking, travel, government, e-commerce, technology, healthcare, insurance, utilities, and telecommunications.

웹사이트: inbenta.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Inbenta에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.