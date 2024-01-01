IEX Cloud

IEX Cloud

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: iexcloud.io

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 IEX Cloud의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

IEX Cloud is a financial data platform that offers a comprehensive suite of data, tools, and services for developers, investors, and businesses. IEX Cloud provides access to a wide range of financial data, including real-time market data, company fundamentals, news, economic indicators, and more. Data is organized into curated "Data Bundles" that make it easy to access the specific information users need. The platform supports data integration through multiple methods, including API access, data uploads, and streaming connectors. IEX Cloud allows users to shape and transform data through features like filtering, enrichment, and custom SQL views. The platform offers serverless functions and an event router to enable the delivery of data to desired destinations, such as custom applications or visualization tools. IEX Cloud caters to a variety of use cases, including market data visualization, investment analysis, and wealth management. Developers can use the platform to build real-time data experiences and bring their ideas to life more easily. IEX Cloud is designed to make financial data accessible to everyone, from individual developers to large enterprises. The platform is backed by the expertise of the IEX team, a leading provider of financial data and services.

웹사이트: iexcloud.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 IEX Cloud에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Mapotic

Mapotic

mapotic.com

Websays

Websays

websays.com

Truflation

Truflation

truflation.com

Ticker

Ticker

tickermarket.com

‎BigONE

‎BigONE

big.one

Accountancy Cloud

Accountancy Cloud

theaccountancycloud.com

Tributi

Tributi

tributi.com

PiinPoint

PiinPoint

piinpoint.com

KuCoin Trade

KuCoin Trade

trade.kucoin.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Macrotrends

Macrotrends

macrotrends.net

CData Connect Cloud

CData Connect Cloud

cdata.com

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침