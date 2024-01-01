Helcim
웹사이트: helcim.com
Helcim is a payments company that lets businesses accept credit cards with ease. Helcim focuses on delivering a better payment service by making it easier to sign up, providing smarter payment tools, and making it more affordable to get paid. We know that getting paid is central to your business, that’s why we are committed to delivering a better credit card processing experience every single step of the way. You can sign up for a Helcim account in minutes. With no complicated paperwork and easy online approval, you can get started right away. Your Helcim account allows you to accept payments from your customers in-person, online, in-app, over the phone, by invoice, and more - and we’re proud to offer all this flexibility at no extra cost.
