대안 - Hasura Cloud
Appsmith
appsmith.com
데이터 문제로 씨름하고, 완벽한 React 라이브러리를 찾고, 모든 것을 처음부터 코딩하지 마세요. Appsmith를 사용하면 내부 도구를 10배 더 빠르게 구축할 수 있습니다.
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip은 API, 예약된 작업, 백엔드 클라우드 기능을 즉시 제공할 수 있는 로우코드 시각적 백엔드 빌더입니다. AI를 기반으로 나만의 워크플로 노드를 만들고, 모든 도구와 데이터베이스에 연결하고, 앱을 위한 확장 가능한 백엔드를 만드세요. BuildShip by Rowy Inc.는 Worklife VC의 Brianne Kimmel, Guillermo Rauch(Vercel CEO), Nat Friedman(Github의 전 CEO), Balaji Srinivasan, AI Grant, Joseph Jacks(OSS C...