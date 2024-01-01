대안 - #paid
LTK
shopltk.com
귀하가 신뢰하는 LTK 인플루언서들의 최신 패션, 홈, 뷰티, 피트니스 제품을 쇼핑하세요. 작업복 아이디어, 결혼식 하객 드레스, 여행 룩 등 다양한 정보를 만나보세요.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN은 전자상거래 브랜드를 위한 최고의 인플루언서 마케팅 소프트웨어입니다. 당사의 AI 기반 플랫폼에는 3,200만 명 이상의 인플루언서 제품군, 캠페인 작업실, 보고 및 분석, 결제 및 제품 이행, 전체 콘텐츠 미디어 라이브러리 등이 포함되어 있습니다.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater가 PR 및 마케팅 팀이 뉴스와 소셜 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 미디어 보도를 모니터링하고 브랜드 관리를 강화하는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보세요.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼 Affable을 사용하면 글로벌 브랜드, 대행사 및 D2C 전자 상거래 브랜드가 영향력 있는 사람을 찾고, 캠페인을 관리하고, ROI를 쉽게 측정할 수 있습니다! 검증된 인플루언서. 100개 이상의 클라이언트.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
디지털 고객 여정을 최적화하세요. 고객 경험 소프트웨어와 소셜 미디어 관리 소프트웨어로 구성된 Emplifi의 통합 플랫폼은 CX 격차를 해소합니다.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
인플루언서 마케팅을 강화하는 올인원 솔루션입니다. 인플루언서 마케팅 캠페인의 전체 라이프사이클을 관리하세요.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr는 마케팅 담당자가 올바른 전략에 투자하고 캠페인을 간소화하며 프로그램을 확장하는 데 사용하는 데이터 기반 인플루언서 마케팅을 위한 기록 시스템입니다.
Skeepers
octoly.com
최고의 인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼 Octoly는 검증된 마이크로 인플루언서와 소비자를 대규모로 연결하여 브랜드의 가시성을 높이고, 신뢰를 구축하고, 판매를 촉진하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 브랜드는 선별된 커뮤니티를 활용하여 선물 제품을 대가로 소셜 미디어 게시물과 전자상거래 리뷰를 작성합니다.
Audiense
audiense.com
청중을 이해하고 더 나은 마케팅 결과, 소셜 미디어 결과, 영향력 있는 결과, 미디어 전략, 성장 전략 또는 광고 투자 수익을 얻는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 소비자 세분화와 문화적 통찰력을 전략의 중심에 두고 팀이 이전과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 청중을 이해할 수 있는 능력을 제공하십시오. 청중에게 영감을 주고, 감동시키고, 영향을 주는 것이 무엇인지 알아보세요.
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
나중에는 사업주, 창작자, 대행사 및 소셜 미디어 팀이 온라인에서 브랜드와 비즈니스를 성장시키는 데 도움이 되는 소셜 미디어 마케팅 및 상거래 플랫폼입니다. 나중에는 전체 소셜 미디어 전략을 한 곳에서 쉽게 관리할 수 있어 시간을 절약하고 비즈니스를 성장시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 모든 소셜 플랫폼에 게시물을 예약하고, 해시태그 제안을 받고, 게시하기 가장 좋은 시간을 받고, 이미지를 클릭할 수 있고, 약력에 사용자 정의 링크가 포함된 쇼핑 가능한 게시물로 바꾸는 등 다양한 기능을 제공합니다!
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
수천 개의 세계 최고의 브랜드와 소매업체는 Bazaarvoice 기술, 서비스 및 전문 지식을 신뢰하여 수익을 창출하고 도달 범위를 확장하며 실행 가능한 통찰력을 얻고 충성스러운 옹호자를 창출합니다. Bazaarvoice를 대신하여 Forrester Consulting이 실시한 새로운 의뢰 연구에 따르면 Bazaarvoice와 협력하는 기업은 400%의 투자 수익을 기대할 수 있습니다. Bazaarvoice와 협력한 경험이 있는 9개 회사의 의사 결정자를 인터뷰한 이 연구에서는 초기 투자금이 단 3개월 이내에 회수되는 것으로 나타났...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Sprout Social의 Tagger는 Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline 및 Dolce & Gabbana를 비롯한 오늘날의 일부 대형 브랜드 및 대행사의 소셜 미디어 마케팅 산업에 혁명을 일으켰습니다. 데이터 기반 소셜 인텔리전스 플랫폼을 통해 마케팅 담당자는 캠페인을 계획하고 작업 흐름 효율성을 극대화하며 제작자와 연결하고 ROI를 정확하게 측정할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 taggermedia...
Insense
insense.pro
전문적이고 영향력 있는 크리에이터와 함께 맞춤형 콘텐츠 제작 및 유료 증폭을 위한 크리에이티브 플랫폼입니다.