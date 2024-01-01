대안 - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services(AWS)는 종량제 방식으로 개인, 회사 및 정부에 주문형 클라우드 컴퓨팅 플랫폼과 API를 제공하는 Amazon의 자회사입니다. 이러한 클라우드 컴퓨팅 웹 서비스는 다양한 기본 추상 기술 인프라와 분산 컴퓨팅 빌딩 블록 및 도구를 제공합니다. 이러한 서비스 중 하나는 Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud(EC2)입니다. 이를 통해 사용자는 인터넷을 통해 언제든지 사용할 수 있는 컴퓨터의 가상 클러스터를 마음대로 사용할 수 있습니다. AWS의 가상 컴퓨터 버전은 처리를 위한 하드웨어 ...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude는 규모에 관계없이 작업을 위한 차세대 AI 도우미입니다.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud는 신뢰할 수 있고 안전한 클라우드 컴퓨팅 도구 및 제품의 통합 세트를 제공하여 여러 지역에 클라우드 인프라, 데이터 센터를 구축하여 비즈니스 글로벌 산업을 강화할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
수십 개의 예시 이미지만으로 24시간 이내에 작동하는 최첨단 컴퓨터 비전 모델을 훈련할 수 있습니다.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
딥 드림 생성기. 이미지를 과도하게 처리하고 기능을 향상하여 컨벌루션 신경망이 생성할 수 있는 것이 무엇인지 알아보세요.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
FaceCheck.ID 얼굴 인식 검색 엔진으로 온라인에서 누구든지 찾아보세요. 사진으로 사람을 검색하고 그 사람이 주장하는 사람과 대화하고 있는지 확인하세요.
npm
npmjs.com
npm은 npm, Inc.에서 관리하는 JavaScript 프로그래밍 언어용 패키지 관리자입니다. npm은 JavaScript 런타임 환경 Node.js용 기본 패키지 관리자입니다. 이는 npm이라고도 하는 명령줄 클라이언트와 npm 레지스트리라고 하는 공개 및 유료 비공개 패키지의 온라인 데이터베이스로 구성됩니다.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
기계 학습 프로젝트를 확장할 수 있는 간단하고 빠른 주석 도구입니다.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai는 구조화되지 않은 이미지, 비디오, 텍스트 및 오디오 데이터를 모델링하기 위한 선도적인 풀 스택 AI, LLM 및 컴퓨터 비전 제작 플랫폼입니다.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
팀, 제작자, 컨퍼런스, 마케팅 과정을 위해 비디오의 힘을 간단하게 만들어보세요. 웹의 미래를 위한 올인원 비디오 플랫폼입니다.
V7
v7labs.com
라벨링, 워크플로, 데이터 세트 및 루프 내 인력을 포괄하는 엔터프라이즈 교육 데이터를 위한 전체 인프라입니다.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
최고 품질의 교육 데이터를 사용하여 AI 모델을 더 빠르게 구축, 미세 조정, 반복 및 관리하세요.
Syte
syte.ai
스팟 잇. 쇼핑해보세요. 쇼핑객이 좋아할 제품과 연결해 주는 시각적 검색 경험을 통해 전자상거래 성과를 높이십시오.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai는 이미지 라벨링 및 AI 기반 이미지 인식 애플리케이션 개발에 사용할 수 있는 웹 기반 플랫폼입니다. 여기에는 두 가지 주요 목표가 있습니다. 첫 번째는 이미지 라벨링 작업을 하는 사람이 많은 대규모 프로젝트에서도 이미지 주석 작업을 최대한 편리하고 효율적으로 만드는 것입니다. 두 번째는 교육 및 작업을 위한 원활하고 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스를 제공하는 것입니다. 심층 신경망 모델 배포. 동일한 플랫폼에서 이러한 작업을 모두 수행할 수 있는 기능은 이미지에 레이블을 지정한 다음 반복적인 방식으로 모델을 훈...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
로봇 공학 및 자율 주행을 위한 다중 센서 라벨링 플랫폼입니다. Segments.ai는 다중 센서 데이터 주석을 위한 빠르고 정확한 데이터 라벨링 플랫폼입니다. 이미지, 비디오, 3D 포인트 클라우드(LIDAR 및 RGBD)에 대한 직관적인 라벨링 인터페이스를 통해 분할 라벨, 벡터 라벨 등을 얻을 수 있습니다. Segments.ai는 필요할 때 핵심 엔지니어 팀의 전담 지원을 받는 셀프 서비스 플랫폼입니다. * 마침내 이해가 되는 Python SDK * 설정을 매우 쉽게 만드는 문서 * 막혔을 때만 지원을 받아 셀프 서비스를 제...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI는 기업에서 GenAI 채택을 주도하고 있습니다. 우리는 Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars 및 기타 유명 투자자들의 지원을 받고 있습니다. TuneChat: 오픈 소스 모델로 구동되는 채팅 앱 TuneStudio: 개발자가 LLM을 미세 조정하고 배포할 수 있는 놀이터 ChainFury: GitHub에서 사용할 수 있는 오픈 소스 프롬프트 엔진
Encord
encord.com
더 나은 모델을 더 빠르게 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 도구 Encord는 고급 컴퓨터 비전 팀을 위한 선도적인 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 라벨링 및 RLHF 워크플로를 간소화하고, 모델을 관찰 및 평가하며, 데이터를 관리 및 선별하여 프로덕션 AI에 더 빠르게 도달합니다.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch의 컴퓨터 비전 솔루션은 기업이 비디오 및 이미지 데이터의 시각적 검토를 자동화하여 가장 미묘한 시각적 요소의 중요성을 감지하고 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 모든 작업은 실시간으로 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공하여 비즈니스 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 합니다.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
마지막으로 기업용 솔루션 Mark AI의 포괄적인 브랜드 가이드와 AI 사용자 정의 기능을 통해 비즈니스 요구 사항에 맞게 AI의 아이덴티티와 메시지를 형성할 수 있는 엔터프라이즈급 솔루션을 제공합니다.