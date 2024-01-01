대안 - Glean
Guru
getguru.com
잡담을 줄여 업무 수행에 실제로 필요한 정보를 제공하는 강력한 회사 위키인 Guru를 무료로 시작해 보세요.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 모델을 통해 웹 검색 제품을 제공하는 미국 스타트업 회사입니다.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
시장 정보 및 검색 플랫폼 몇 시간이 아닌 몇 초 만에 통찰력을 발견하세요 색인화되고 검색 가능하며 모두 한 곳에서 광범위한 콘텐츠 전반에 걸쳐 회사, 주제 및 산업을 쉽게 추적하여 시장의 속도에 맞춰 움직이십시오.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica는 수익 팀을 위한 대화형 AI의 선도적인 제공업체입니다. Revenue Digital Assistant를 통해 라이프사이클 전반에 걸쳐 수익을 창출하세요.