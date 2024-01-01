Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

대안 - Glean

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

잡담을 줄여 업무 수행에 실제로 필요한 정보를 제공하는 강력한 회사 위키인 Guru를 무료로 시작해 보세요.

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 모델을 통해 웹 검색 제품을 제공하는 미국 스타트업 회사입니다.

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

시장 정보 및 검색 플랫폼 몇 시간이 아닌 몇 초 만에 통찰력을 발견하세요 색인화되고 검색 가능하며 모두 한 곳에서 광범위한 콘텐츠 전반에 걸쳐 회사, 주제 및 산업을 쉽게 추적하여 시장의 속도에 맞춰 움직이십시오.

Luigi's Box

Luigi's Box

luigisbox.com

Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...

Akooda

Akooda

akooda.co

Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...

Conversica

Conversica

conversica.com

Conversica는 수익 팀을 위한 대화형 AI의 선도적인 제공업체입니다. Revenue Digital Assistant를 통해 라이프사이클 전반에 걸쳐 수익을 창출하세요.

