EdSource
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: edsource.org
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 EdSource의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
웹사이트: edsource.org
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 EdSource에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
관련 추천 사항
ProPublica
propublica.org
Kaiser Health News
khn.org
Education Week
edweek.org
Schools Week
schoolsweek.co.uk
Education Next
educationnext.org
The Hechinger Report
hechingerreport.org
La Presse
lapresse.ca
Swiss Policy Research
swprs.org
Batimatech
batimatech.com
Better Dwelling
betterdwelling.com
NJ Education Report
njedreport.com
38 North
38north.org