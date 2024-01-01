WebCatalog

Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company, helps businesses across industries deliver digital customer experiences that are personalized, optimized, and synchronized. With Dynamic Yield, marketers, product managers, developers, and digital teams can algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual customer for the acceleration of revenue and customer loyalty. Redefining personalization technology, Dynamic Yield’s Experience OS unifies business silos to deliver ongoing, personalized engagement from a single, fully customizable platform. With it, companies can build their own mix of powerful personalization capabilities, which can include a wide array of experience types, support any digital channel, adjust according to industry and KPIs, and improve time-to-market efficiency. Dynamic Yield is a 6-time Gartner-recognized Leader in Personalization, with customers like McDonald’s, Synchrony, SKIMS, Ocado, ON, and Decathlon. Dynamic Yield has also been consistently voted by customers as G2 Leaders in Personalization and A/B Testing for several years.

카테고리:

Business
개인화 소프트웨어
Personalization Engines

