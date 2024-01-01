Dezgo

Dezgo

Dezgo의 무료 Text-to-Image Stable Diffusion AI Generator는 사용자가 모든 텍스트 프롬프트에서 고품질 이미지를 생성할 수 있는 도구입니다. AI 기술과 DPMSeed라는 샘플링 방법을 결합하여 이미지를 생성합니다. AI 기술은 Stable Diffusion 1.5로, 텍스트 프롬프트에 더 엄격하게 맞도록 조정하거나 해석에 더 많은 자유를 제공할 수 있습니다. 사용자는 세로, 정사각형, 가로 등 이미지의 가로 세로 비율을 지정할 수도 있습니다. 이미지를 더욱 구체화하기 위해 사용자는 이미지에 포함되어서는 안 되는 항목을 설명하는 부정적인 프롬프트를 제공할 수 있습니다. AI의 출력은 CreativeML Open RAIL-M 라이선스 조건에 따라 제공됩니다. 또한 사용자는 특정 유형의 데이터 처리를 허용 또는 거부하거나 특정 유형의 개인화된 광고 및 콘텐츠를 선택하는 등 개인정보 기본 설정을 관리할 수 있습니다. 사용자는 고유한 특성을 스캔하여 장치를 식별하는 것을 허용하거나 선택 해제할 수도 있습니다.

