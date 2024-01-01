Crisp connects and analyzes retail data across the supply chain, empowering CPG brands with real-time, actionable insights to keep shelves stocked, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Crisp's open-data platform connects suppliers to data from 40+ retailers and distributors, delivering sales and supply chain insights exactly when and where they need them. Crisp pipes harmonized data sets – down to the store and product level – into native dashboards along with Excel, BI tools, and cloud-based platforms.

웹사이트: gocrisp.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Crisp에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.