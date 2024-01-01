The Empresa Brasileira de Correios e Telégrafos, also known as Correios, is a state-owned company that has operated the national postal service of Brazil since the 17th century. The ECT created and manages the Brazilian postal code system known as Código de Endereçamento Postal.

웹사이트: correios.com.br

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Correios에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.