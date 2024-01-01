CodiBot

CodiBot

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: codibot.ai

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 CodiBot의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Empower your business with CodiBot, the bleeding-edge AI chatbot solution designed to enhance customer support and engagement. Tailor-made for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), CodiBot offers seamless integration, easy customization, and efficient automation. Elevate your customer service, streamline inquiries, and boost customer satisfaction with CodiBot.
카테고리:
Productivity
챗봇 소프트웨어

웹사이트: codibot.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 CodiBot에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

관련 추천 사항

SAAS First

SAAS First

saasfirst.com

Hive Health

Hive Health

ourhivehealth.com

SeaTalk

SeaTalk

seatalk.vn

10X ERP

10X ERP

10xerp.com

Supsis

Supsis

supsis.com

whatwide.ai

whatwide.ai

whatwide.ai

Indition

Indition

indition.com

Recruitee

Recruitee

recruitee.com

Seam AI

Seam AI

getseam.ai

InsertChat

InsertChat

insertchat.com

Codar.io

Codar.io

codar.io

mottle

mottle

mottle.com

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침