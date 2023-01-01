대안 - Choozle
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch는 영국 브라이튼에 본사를 둔 디지털 소비자 정보 회사입니다. Brandwatch는 Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews 및 BuzzSumo 등 6가지 제품을 판매합니다. Brandwatch Consumer Research는 "셀프 서비스 애플리케이션" 또는 서비스형 소프트웨어로, 기업에 정보를 제공하기 위해 소셜 미디어 데이터를 보관하고 특정 세그먼트를 추적하여 브랜드의 온라인 존재를 분석할 수 있는 수단을 제공합니다. 이 도구의 적용 범위에는 블로그,...
Khoros
khoros.com
당사의 소프트웨어는 디지털 관리, 소셜 마케팅, 브랜드 커뮤니티를 구축하고 확장하여 최고의 고객 경험을 제공하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 시작하려면 클릭하세요!
Quantcast
quantcast.com
우리는 오픈 인터넷 광고에 대해 완전히 새로운 접근 방식을 취하고 있습니다.
GWI
gwi.com
GWI가 제공하는 주문형 소비자 조사. 손끝에서 전 세계 소비자 데이터를 통해 청중을 즉시 이해하세요.
Audiense
audiense.com
청중을 이해하고 더 나은 마케팅 결과, 소셜 미디어 결과, 영향력 있는 결과, 미디어 전략, 성장 전략 또는 광고 투자 수익을 얻는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 소비자 세분화와 문화적 통찰력을 전략의 중심에 두고 팀이 이전과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 청중을 이해할 수 있는 능력을 제공하십시오. 청중에게 영감을 주고, 감동시키고, 영향을 주는 것이 무엇인지 알아보세요.
People Pattern
peoplepattern.com
People Pattern provides audience insights to companies by using data science to turn public expression into actionable persona sets. Traditional market research is time-consuming, unreliable at scale and prone to bias. People Pattern uses complex data science techniques to extract actionable marke...
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI는 리더가 더 나은 결정을 내리고 이니셔티브와 캠페인을 자동화하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 위해 리소스를 극대화할 수 있도록 하는 빅 데이터 기반 소프트웨어 및 도구를 구축합니다.
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
모든 인플루언서 마케팅을 한 곳에서 관리하세요. 인플루언서를 발견하고, 관계를 처리하고, 캠페인을 모두 하나의 엔드투엔드 솔루션으로 관리하세요.
Lifesight
lifesight.io
모든 마케팅 비용을 효율적으로 활용하세요 - AI 기반 측정으로 자체 데이터를 활용하여 최적의 마케팅 결정을 내리세요. 데이터 분석가나 과학자가 필요하지 않습니다. Lifesight의 플랫폼을 사용하면 현대 마케팅 담당자는 고객 데이터의 소유권을 확보하고, ID 손실을 완화하고, 개인화된 소유 채널 경험을 강화하고, 개인정보를 보호하는 측정을 지원함으로써 더 큰 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다.