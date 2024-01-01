CHATTERgo
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: chattergo.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 CHATTERgo의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
CHATTERgo is a transformative AI-first conversational solution aimed at enhancing the shopping experience on your store. Unlike traditional chatbots that require complicated flow setup, CHATTERgo's AI-first approach makes use of GPT-4 reasoning and tool utilisation capabilities, together with advanced vector-based search technologies, making it immediately useful for tasks such as product recommendations, answering store policies, checking order statuses, etc. * AI Consultant - Seamlessly handles customer queries, suggests relevant products * Contextual Search - Retrieves precise results beyond just keywords * Enhance Experience - Leveraging user-contributed knowledge for enriched dialogue
카테고리:
웹사이트: chattergo.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 CHATTERgo에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.