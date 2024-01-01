CHATTERgo

CHATTERgo

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: chattergo.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 CHATTERgo의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

CHATTERgo is a transformative AI-first conversational solution aimed at enhancing the shopping experience on your store. Unlike traditional chatbots that require complicated flow setup, CHATTERgo's AI-first approach makes use of GPT-4 reasoning and tool utilisation capabilities, together with advanced vector-based search technologies, making it immediately useful for tasks such as product recommendations, answering store policies, checking order statuses, etc. * AI Consultant - Seamlessly handles customer queries, suggests relevant products * Contextual Search - Retrieves precise results beyond just keywords * Enhance Experience - Leveraging user-contributed knowledge for enriched dialogue
카테고리:
Productivity
챗봇 소프트웨어

웹사이트: chattergo.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 CHATTERgo에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

관련 추천 사항

Shako

Shako

shako.ai

MyScale

MyScale

myscale.com

LupaSearch

LupaSearch

lupasearch.com

Qdrant

Qdrant

qdrant.tech

AYLIEN

AYLIEN

aylien.com

Trieve

Trieve

trieve.ai

DataScale

DataScale

getdatascale.com

FeedbackSpark

FeedbackSpark

feedbackspark.com

Favikon

Favikon

favikon.com

Steamship

Steamship

steamship.com

Vectorpea

Vectorpea

vectorpea.com

Infinity AI

Infinity AI

infinity.ai

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침