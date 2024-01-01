참고 - 최고 인기 앱 - 인도
새로운 앱 제출
Google Translate
translate.google.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Google Books
google.com
Quran.com
quran.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Internet Archive
archive.org
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Textbooks.com
textbooks.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Readwise
readwise.io
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Consensus
consensus.app
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Explainpaper
explainpaper.com
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Presearch
presearch.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
LibraryThing
librarything.com
Bible.org
bible.org
The Lens
lens.org
Reader Mode
readermode.io
BibleTools.org
bibletools.org
dict.cc
dict.cc
Use The Keyboard
usethekeyboard.com
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
Angles
anglesapp.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
YouGov
yougov.com
Christian Classics Ethereal Library
ccel.org
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
StoryShots
getstoryshots.com
Softpedia
softpedia.com
R Upskill
upskill.researcher.life
Wiley Online Library
onlinelibrary.wiley.com
Grammar.com
grammar.com
Rekhta Dictionary
rekhtadictionary.com
Krishna.com
krishna.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Translate.com
translate.com
JSTOR
jstor.org