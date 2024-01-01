Bodas
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: bodas.net
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Bodas의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Bodas.net is a comprehensive wedding planning website that provides tools and resources to help couples organize their wedding, including an event planner, guest list manager, seating chart, and vendor directory. Bodas.net covers various aspects of wedding planning, such as finding wedding venues, booking vendors (photographers, caterers, musicians, etc.), browsing wedding dresses and attire, planning the ceremony and reception, and more. It also has a community feature where couples can join themed discussion groups, share photos and stories, and stay up-to-date on the latest wedding trends and inspiration. Bodas.net offers a free wedding website builder to help couples create a customized site to share details with guests. Bodas.net seems to cater to couples in Spain, with many local vendors and venue listings.
웹사이트: bodas.net
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Bodas에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.