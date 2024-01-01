Bmatched is an AI-driven market Intelligence SaaS. We provide detailed market insights, particularly in the Jewelry and Fashion. Our platform leverages Artificial Intelligence models to offer real-time market insights, enabling brands to make strategic, data-driven decisions. Bmatched assists retailers in defining their pricing, assortment, and promotion strategies by understanding market positioning and identifying new opportunities and trends.

bmatched.ai

