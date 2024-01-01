Bmatched

Bmatched

Bmatched is an AI-driven market Intelligence SaaS. We provide detailed market insights, particularly in the Jewelry and Fashion. Our platform leverages Artificial Intelligence models to offer real-time market insights, enabling brands to make strategic, data-driven decisions. Bmatched assists retailers in defining their pricing, assortment, and promotion strategies by understanding market positioning and identifying new opportunities and trends.
카테고리:
Business
소매 인텔리전스 소프트웨어

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Bmatched에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

