Bmatched
웹사이트: bmatched.ai
Bmatched is an AI-driven market Intelligence SaaS. We provide detailed market insights, particularly in the Jewelry and Fashion. Our platform leverages Artificial Intelligence models to offer real-time market insights, enabling brands to make strategic, data-driven decisions. Bmatched assists retailers in defining their pricing, assortment, and promotion strategies by understanding market positioning and identifying new opportunities and trends.
