Bitpapa is a P2P exchange, primarily offering cryptocurrency exchange deals in CIS countries: Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. One of the main advantages of the Bitpapa service is the ability to buy XMR on a P2P exchange, as most P2P platforms do not list this anonymous cryptocurrency. It features a simple and minimalist interface and includes a review system that allows users to choose only trustworthy counterparties. Bitpapa's distinctive feature is the presence of a Telegram bot, which offers a full range of basic functions. The platform charges high fees to advertisers, which are reflected in the exchange rates. This makes it less favorable for takers to conduct transactions, but they receive a high-quality service.

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Bitpapa에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

