대안 - BeyondWords
Anyword
anyword.com
카피를 제작하고 최적화하는 AI를 통해 더 많은 전환을 얻고 더 많은 판매를 촉진하세요. 강력한 예측 분석을 통해 게시하기 전에 무엇이 효과적인지 알려줍니다.
Persado
persado.com
Persado의 엔터프라이즈 AI 생성 언어 플랫폼은 10배 이상, 9배 이상의 고성능 콘텐츠를 제공합니다.
textengine.io
textengine.io
textengine.io is the self-service SaaS platform from Retresco that automatically transforms structured data into text. The platform is powered by AI-based Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology that allows users to generate unique, reliable and 100% accurate content. textengine.io can generat...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Arria NLG
arria.com
자연어 생성이 기업 전체의 운영 효율성과 비용 절감에 어떻게 즉각적으로 영향을 미칠 수 있는지 경험해 보세요.
Phrasee
phrasee.co
Phrasee는 대규모로 엔터프라이즈급 제어 및 최적화를 통해 AI로 생성된 브랜드 콘텐츠를 제공합니다.