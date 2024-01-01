India’s largest tech platform for blue-collar workforce management. Betterplace uniquely addresses the requirements of both enterprises and the workforce in a fragmented and underserved ecosystem. It enables employers to manage the entire life cycle of their workforce by providing them services such as hiring, assessment of job seekers, digital on-boarding, KYC, training, attendance management, payroll, compliance and more, while helping blue-collar employees get trained and up-skilled, with access to financial and healthcare services.

웹사이트: betterplace.co.in

