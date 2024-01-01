대안 - Ayanza
MightyText
mightytext.net
컴퓨터에서 문자가 왔습니다. 컴퓨터에서 SMS. 안드로이드용 아이메시지. 컴퓨터에서 Android SMS.
HackMD
hackmd.io
마크다운으로 지식을 작성하고 공유하는 가장 좋은 방법입니다.
Abstract
abstract.com
디자인 팀에 Git에서 영감을 받은 버전 제어 및 협업을 제공하세요. 설계 결정, 피드백, 파일을 중앙 집중화합니다. Sketch 및 Adobe XD와 통합됩니다.
Zeplin
zeplin.io
제품팀을 위한 연결된 공간. 정확한 사양, 자산, 코드 조각이 포함된 디자인 및 스타일 가이드를 자동으로 전달합니다.
Monica
monicahq.com
Monica를 사용하면 사랑하는 사람에 대한 모든 것을 기억할 수 있습니다.
Super
super.so
Notion으로 빠르고 기능적인 웹사이트를 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 것. 사용자 정의 도메인, 테마, 비밀번호 보호 등 코드가 필요하지 않습니다.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
회사 전체를 위한 직관적인 GPT 채팅 Team-GPT는 2명에서 2,000명 사이의 팀에 ChatGPT 채택을 보장합니다. 하나의 공유 작업 공간에서 지식을 정리하고, 협업하고, AI를 마스터하세요.
Sympli
sympli.io
웹 및 모바일 제품 팀을 위한 디자인 핸드오프, 구현 및 협업. Sympli는 Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio 및 Xcode에서 작동합니다.
Charli AI
charli.ai
정리되지 않은 파일, 문서, 스프레드시트로 인해 업무 속도가 느려지고 있나요? Charli의 AI 기반 앱은 디지털 생활을 몇 분 만에 구성합니다. 오늘 무료로 가입하세요!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
아이디어부터 완전한 의제까지. SessionLab으로 집중력과 창의성을 유지하세요. 촉진 라이브러리를 갖춘 가장 유연한 세션 플래너 도구 - 지금 사용해 보세요!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: 디지털 콘텐츠에 피드백을 남기는 가장 쉬운 방법 - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
배포되는 동안 동기화를 유지하세요! Additor는 하나의 살아있는 진실 소스를 기반으로 팀이 마찰 없이 비동기식으로 협업할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 다양한 유형의 콘텐츠를 정리하고 공유할 수 있으며, 변경 사항 및 버전 추적을 통해 맥락을 명확하게 파악할 수 있습니다.
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
빠르게 앞뒤로 이동하는 비디오와 스마트 알림을 통해 회의의 38%를 없애세요. 시간 기반 화면 녹화 주석을 통해 명확한 피드백을 공유하세요.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
동기 부여와 팀 성과를 높이는 게임화 도구인 포인그램입니다. 팀의 목표 지향성을 유지하고 훌륭한 성과를 함께 축하하십시오.
Balloon
balloon.app
집단 사고를 제거하고 목소리를 증폭시켜 아이디어와 피드백을 이끌어내는 연구 지원 플랫폼입니다. 회의 시간을 70% 줄입니다.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365는 맞춤형 웹 파트 라이브러리와 즉시 사용 가능한 도구를 갖춘 SharePoint용 확장 프로그램입니다. 디지털 작업 공간 개발 프로세스를 단순화하고 복잡한 코딩 및 장기간의 개발 프로세스가 필요하지 않아 사용자 시간을 절약합니다. SharePoint용으로 특별히 설계된 Sprocket 365는 Microsoft 365에 최적화된 사용자 친화적이고 시간을 절약해 주는 도구, 정기 업데이트, 안정적인 지원을 통해 디지털 작업 공간을 향상합니다.