AxxonPay is a premier payment solutions provider and a direct bank card acquirer for high risk merchants. We offer a range of payment services, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay, and alternative payment methods to clients across the globe. Our data-driven technologies are customized to suit the needs of our e-commerce clients, making online payments simple, secure and hassle-free. Our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combining acquiring capabilities, over 100 payment methods, mass payouts, and technological innovation within a single, seamless integration. AxxonPay guarantees swift money movement in a single click. Our clients benefit from reduced operational costs, reduced time-to-market for business expansion, and the perfect balance between conversion and security. With over 700 employees, AxxonPay has a global presence with four offices worldwide. We are licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority FCP of the UK. Our commitment to our clients is reflected in our state-of-the-art payment solutions and impeccable customer service.

웹사이트: axxonpay.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 AxxonPay에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.