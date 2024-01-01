AutoHub appraisal makes it both easier and more efficient to appraise customer trade-ins at the dealership. AutoHub appraisal is designed to be used by dealership employees with the AutoHub bluetooth OBD II reader. Let's step up your trade‑in game. We built the ultimate widget for dealers to get more trade-in leads from their website. We created a revolutionary process‑driven in‑store appraisal app.

