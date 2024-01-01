ArtBot

ArtBot은 사용자가 Stable Diffusion을 사용하여 AI로 만든 이미지와 사진을 생성할 수 있는 웹 기반 도구입니다. 이 도구는 AI Horde로 알려진 분산 컴퓨팅 클러스터를 활용하여 창작물을 처리합니다. ArtBot을 사용하면 사용자는 로그인이나 관련 비용 없이 무료로 이미지를 생성할 수 있습니다. 제공된 다양한 옵션을 탐색하여 사용자는 이미지 생성 프로세스를 제어할 수 있습니다. 프롬프트를 정의하고, 이미지 모델을 선택하고, 이미지의 방향과 크기를 설정할 수 있습니다. 또한 사용자는 AI 알고리즘에 대한 단계 수와 안내 수준을 결정할 수 있습니다. 시드 및 CLIP 건너뛰기와 같은 선택적 입력도 지정할 수 있습니다. ArtBot은 생성된 이미지를 향상시키기 위한 후처리 옵션을 제공합니다. 사용자는 GFPGAN 및 CodeFormers를 활용하여 얼굴 특징을 개선하고, 이미지의 배경을 제거하거나 RealESRGAN_x4plus 및 RealESRGAN_x4plus_anime_6BNMKD_Siax4x_AnimeSharp를 사용하여 업스케일링 기술을 적용할 수 있습니다. @davely의 관심과 열정으로 디자인된 웹 애플리케이션은 쉽게 액세스할 수 있고 사용자 친화적입니다. 사용자는 해당 웹사이트 페이지에서 ArtBot에 대한 자세한 정보와 자주 묻는 질문, 변경 로그를 확인할 수 있습니다. 또한 프로젝트의 GitHub 리포지토리에서는 추가 세부 정보와 리소스를 제공합니다. 전반적으로 ArtBot은 Stable Diffusion을 사용하여 AI 생성 이미지를 생성하고 다양한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하며 AI Horde를 통해 분산 컴퓨팅의 성능을 활용하는 데 관심이 있는 사람들에게 편리한 플랫폼을 제공합니다.

