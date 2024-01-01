대안 - AppMaster
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman을 사용하면 API 개발이 쉬워집니다. 우리 플랫폼은 API 구축 프로세스의 각 단계를 단순화하고 협업을 간소화하는 도구를 제공하므로 더 나은 API를 더 빠르게 만들 수 있습니다.
Apigee
google.com
Google Cloud의 일부인 Apigee는 선도적인 기업이 애플리케이션 프로그래밍 인터페이스(API)를 설계, 보호, 확장하는 데 도움을 줍니다. Apigee를 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Stoplight를 사용하면 하나의 중앙 집중식 플랫폼에 필요한 전문 지식 없이도 다른 API 도구보다 훨씬 빠르게 OpenAPI 설명, 문서, 모의 서버를 만들 수 있습니다.
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
무료 테스트 데이터 생성기 및 API 모의 도구 - Mockaroo를 사용하면 사용자 정의 CSV, JSON, SQL 및 Excel 데이터 세트를 생성하여 소프트웨어를 테스트하고 데모할 수 있습니다.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io는 매일 사용하는 도구를 연결하기 위한 가장 진보된 통합 플랫폼입니다. 시각적 작업 흐름 편집기를 사용하여 프로세스를 쉽게 간소화하세요. 클릭 또는 코드로 구축하세요.
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
SwaggerHub를 사용하여 훌륭한 API를 구축하고 설계하는 수천 명의 개발자와 함께 하세요. 지금 가입하거나 로그인하세요.
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic은 클라우드 데이터 소스, SaaS 애플리케이션 및 온프레미스 비즈니스 소프트웨어 애플리케이션을 연결하기 위한 iPaaS(Integration Platform as a Service) 도구를 제공하는 상용 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 캘리포니아주 산마테오에 본사를 둔 SnapLogic은 2006년에 설립되었습니다. SnapLogic은 전 CEO이자 Informatica Gaurav Dhillon의 공동 창립자가 이끌고 있으며 Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Partners, Floodgate Fund...
Kernex
kernex.io
Kernex는 자신만의 API를 쉽게 구축하고 콘텐츠를 관리할 수 있는 헤드리스 CMS입니다.
Workato
workato.com
Gartner MQ의 리더인 Workato는 iPaaS 그 이상입니다. 비즈니스와 IT 모두에서 사용할 수 있는 지능형 자동화 플랫폼입니다. 수천 개의 기업 및 워크플로 사용 사례를 지원하므로 모든 것을 자동화할 수 있습니다.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel은 기업이 WhatsApp 및 기타 소셜 메시징 채널을 통해 고객에게 제품을 판매하고 지원하는 데 도움이 되는 고객 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다. 주요 기능: - 양방향 메시징이 가능한 공유 팀 받은 편지함 - WhatsApp chatbot - WhatsApp 브로드캐스트 및 대량 메시징 - 개방형 API 및 웹후크 - 자동화 - 통합(Shopify, HubSpot, Zapier를 포함한 2000개 이상의 앱 등) - iOS 및 Android Rasayel은 빠르고 안정적이며 직관적입니다. Rasayel의 공유 팀 받은 편...
Backendless
backendless.com
코드가 필요 없이 앱을 직관적으로 구축하고 관리하기 쉽게 만드는 시각적 앱 개발 플랫폼입니다.
elastic.io
elastic.io
서로 다른 클라우드 기반 및 온프레미스 애플리케이션, 플랫폼 및 데이터베이스 전반에 걸쳐 실시간 데이터 동기화를 위한 마이크로서비스 기반 하이브리드 통합 플랫폼입니다.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs에서는 사람 데이터에 대한 가장 크고 정확한 진실 소스를 구축하고 있습니다. 우리는 15억 명이 넘는 고유한 개인에 대한 이력서, 연락처, 소셜 및 인구통계학적 정보로 구성된 데이터 세트를 귀하에게 필요한 규모로 제공합니다. 무료 API 키에 가입하고 신용카드 없이 무료로 프로필을 강화해 보세요.
Zuplo
zuplo.com
더 빠른 품질의 API 제공: Zuplo의 API 게이트웨이는 소규모 및 대규모 팀이 빠르고 안전하며 판도를 바꾸는 개발자 경험을 통해 API를 프로덕션에 도입할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Tinybird
tinybird.co
Tinybird는 개발자를 위한 서버리스 분석 백엔드입니다. 스트리밍 데이터를 수집하고 SQL로 분석 및 강화한 후 결과를 지연 시간이 짧은 동적 REST API로 즉시 게시합니다.
Kong
konghq.com
Kong은 API 및 마이크로서비스 관리를 위한 클라우드 연결 회사입니다. 우리 플랫폼은 API 게이트웨이, Ingress 및 Service Mesh를 하나의 개발자 솔루션으로 통합합니다.
Informatica
informatica.com
엔터프라이즈 클라우드 데이터 관리 선두업체인 Informatica(NYSE: INFA)는 기업이 가장 중요한 자산의 혁신적인 힘을 실현할 수 있도록 지원하여 데이터와 AI에 생명을 불어넣습니다. 우리는 사실상 모든 멀티 클라우드, 하이브리드 시스템에서 데이터를 연결, 관리 및 통합하는 AI와 엔드투엔드 데이터 관리 플랫폼을 기반으로 하는 새로운 소프트웨어 범주인 Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC)를 만들었습니다. 데이터를 민주화하고 기업이 비즈니스 전략을 현대화할 수 있도록...
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
SaaS, 온프레미스 및 클라우드 앱을 연결하는 동시에 모든 비즈니스 프로세스에 인텔리전스를 즉시 주입하세요. Jitterbit과의 API 통합에 대해 자세히 알아보세요.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador는 마케팅 담당자가 입소문의 힘을 활용하여 고객, 추천 및 수익을 늘릴 수 있도록 지원합니다. 마케팅 담당자에게 친숙한 소프트웨어는 추천 마케팅을 단순화하고 고객, 제휴사, 영향력 있는 사람 및 파트너 등록, 추적, 보상 및 관리 프로세스를 자동화합니다. 전 세계 소비자 브랜드와 B2B 회사는 Ambassador의 선구적인 소프트웨어를 사용하여 추천 마케팅 프로그램, 파트너 및 제휴 프로그램, 영향력 있는 캠페인을 신속하게 구현, 확장 및 최적화하고 있습니다.
Checkly
checklyhq.com
개발자를 위한 즐거운 액티브 모니터링. Checkly는 프로그래밍 가능하고 유연하며 사랑받는 JavaScript를 위한 최신 스택을 위한 API 및 E2E 모니터링 플랫폼입니다.
Formcarry
formcarry.com
귀하의 <form>은 실제로 작동합니다. HTML <form>을 완전히 작동하는 것으로 바꾸세요. 이메일 알림을 받고, 파일을 업로드하고, 다른 앱과 통합하세요. 3분만 설정하면 무료로 사용할 수 있습니다.
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in...
RSS API
rssapi.net
Parse RSS, ATOM and JSON-Feeds easily via REST API and receive new items via Webhooks!
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Collection of Ready To Use APIs for Developers and Businesses. Can be integrated directly via simple REST API call .
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It person...
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
Transform your tech team's API managements with APIToolkit. Our platform delivers real-time monitoring, error tracking, and performance insights, ensuring your APIs run flawlessly, and that your outbound API integrations don't impact your business with breaking changes. Help your support teams inves...
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests,...
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want t...
Pellerex
pellerex.com
An ecosystem of Standalone and Managed Foundations, APIs, and Live Services to help you build and transform software rapidly. Our foundations will accelerate your time to market by many months, and our APIs will help you focus on your product and not the surrounding infrastructure. Pellerex is a Clo...
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
Doing the groundwork for making AI more accessible. Models Lab is a suite of APIs that make it easy for businesses to create visual content. Our APIs are easy to use and integrate with various applications, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of our services.