Apertium

Apertium

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: apertium.org

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Apertium의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Apertium은 규칙 기반 기계 번역 플랫폼입니다. 이는 무료 소프트웨어이며 GNU 일반 공중 사용 허가서(GNU General Public License)의 조건에 따라 배포됩니다.
카테고리:
Reference
기계 번역 서비스

웹사이트: apertium.org

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Apertium에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

DeepL Translator

DeepL Translator

deepl.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Microsoft Translator Conversations

Microsoft Translator Conversations

translator.microsoft.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

iTranslate Web

iTranslate Web

itranslate.com

Translate.com

Translate.com

translate.com

百度翻译

百度翻译

fanyi.baidu.com

Lingva Translate

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

Google Translation Hub

Google Translation Hub

cloud.google.com

관련 추천 사항

Piqsels

Piqsels

piqsels.com

Moodle

Moodle

moodle.org

Wikispecies

Wikispecies

wikimedia.org

GitLab

GitLab

gitlab.com

Dogmazic

Dogmazic

dogmazic.net

Wikidata

Wikidata

wikidata.org

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

memoQ

memoQ

memoq.com

Genetec

Genetec

genetec.com

Pixabay

Pixabay

pixabay.com

NSFW JS

NSFW JS

nsfwjs.com

NewsBlur

NewsBlur

newsblur.com

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침