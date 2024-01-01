Alloy.ai is a demand and inventory control tower purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges. Alloy.ai is built on a data platform powered by 850+ pre-built connectors that integrate daily SKU-store level POS and inventory data with supply chain data — giving brands complete and instant visibility into demand and inventory across their network. Our cloud platform is a central hub to sense problems and opportunities, respond immediately, and predict which sales and supply chain issues might turn into major problems. Alloy.ai is trusted by companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to digital-natives, including Ferrero, Bic, Valvoline, Bosch and Melissa & Doug. Customers routinely achieve a 35%+ reduction in out-of-stocks, a 5%+ bottom line impact, and millions of dollars in incremental orders with their retail partners.

웹사이트: alloy.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Alloy.ai에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.