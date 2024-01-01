Alloy.ai

Alloy.ai is a demand and inventory control tower purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges. Alloy.ai is built on a data platform powered by 850+ pre-built connectors that integrate daily SKU-store level POS and inventory data with supply chain data — giving brands complete and instant visibility into demand and inventory across their network. Our cloud platform is a central hub to sense problems and opportunities, respond immediately, and predict which sales and supply chain issues might turn into major problems. Alloy.ai is trusted by companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to digital-natives, including Ferrero, Bic, Valvoline, Bosch and Melissa & Doug. Customers routinely achieve a 35%+ reduction in out-of-stocks, a 5%+ bottom line impact, and millions of dollars in incremental orders with their retail partners.
Business
Retail Analytics Software

