대안 - AI2sql
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: 대화를 위한 언어 모델 최적화. 우리는 대화 방식으로 상호 작용하는 ChatGPT라는 모델을 훈련했습니다. 대화 형식을 사용하면 ChatGPT가 후속 질문에 답변하고, 실수를 인정하고, 잘못된 전제에 이의를 제기하고, 부적절한 요청을 거부할 수 있습니다. ChatGPT는 InstructGPT의 형제 모델로, 프롬프트의 지시를 따르고 자세한 응답을 제공하도록 훈련되었습니다.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Bard를 사용하면 아이디어를 발전시키는 데 도움이 될 수 있습니다. Bard의 도움을 받아 다음과 같은 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. - 아이디어를 브레인스토밍하고, 계획을 개발하고, 일을 완수하기 위한 다양한 방법을 찾아보세요. - 더 복잡한 주제에 대한 요약을 빠르고 이해하기 쉽게 가져옵니다. - 개요, 이메일, 블로그 게시물, 시 등의 초안 작성
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it은 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 스타트업이자 온라인 IDE(통합 개발 환경)입니다. 그 이름은 "읽기-평가-인쇄 루프"를 의미하는 약어 REPL에서 유래되었습니다. 이 서비스는 요르단 프로그래머 Amjad Masad와 요르단 디자이너 Haya Odeh에 의해 2016년에 만들어졌습니다. Repl.it을 사용하면 사용자는 브라우저를 사용하여 코드를 작성하고 앱과 웹 사이트를 구축할 수 있습니다. 또한 Repl.it을 사용하면 사용자가 다양한 방법으로 프로젝트를 공유할 수 있습니다. 그들은 또한 특정 주제를 바탕으로 코딩 대회...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude는 규모에 관계없이 작업을 위한 차세대 AI 도우미입니다.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI는 소프트웨어 구축 방식을 변화시키기 위해 설계된 코딩 LLM입니다. BLACKBOX.AI를 구축함으로써 우리의 목표는 다음과 같습니다. 엔지니어가 제품을 구축하고 출시하는 속도를 10배 더 빠르게 하여 기업 내 혁신 속도를 가속화합니다. 전 세계 소프트웨어 엔지니어의 성장을 가속화하고 엔지니어 수를 1억 명에서 10억 명으로 10배 늘립니다.
Build AI
buildai.space
귀하의 비즈니스에 AI를 구축하세요. 몇 분 안에. 귀하의 비즈니스에 맞는 AI 기반 웹 앱을 직접 구축하십시오. 기술적인 능력이 필요하지 않습니다.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater AI를 통해 귀하의 모험을 한 단계 더 발전시키십시오. 당사의 올인원 SuperApp은 인공 지능 기술의 힘을 활용하여 콘텐츠 생성부터 텍스트 음성 변환 기능까지 모든 것을 가능하게 합니다. Krater를 사용하면 무한한 가능성과 진정한 혁신에 접근할 수 있습니다. 비교할 수 없는 기능과 사용 편의성을 경험해 보세요. 지금 등록하고 AI의 이점을 누리세요.
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI 코드멘토. 최고의 설명 도구를 사용하여 지금부터 더욱 스마트하게 코딩을 시작해 보세요. 코드 최적화, 리팩토링, 검토를 위한 인공지능 기반!
Autocode
autocode.com
새로운 사용자 알림. 구매 알림. 예약된 작업. 커뮤니티 봇. SQL 쿼리. 내부 툴링. JavaScript와 API로 원하는 것을 만들어 보세요.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Chat GPT로 수익을 창출하고 싶으신가요? 단 몇 초 만에 고품질의 매력적인 콘텐츠를 생성할 수 있는 최고의 도구인 AI Writer만 있으면 됩니다. 고급 AI 알고리즘과 직관적인 인터페이스를 통해 블로그 게시물, 기사 등을 쉽게 만들 수 있습니다. 그리고 내장된 제휴 프로그램을 사용하면 다른 사람에게 우리 플랫폼을 추천하는 것만으로도 수익을 얻을 수 있습니다. 지금 AI Writer를 사용해 보세요. Chat GPT를 통해 훌륭한 콘텐츠를 만들고 수익을 창출하는 것이 얼마나 쉬운지 알아보세요.
Refraction
refraction.dev
코드 리팩터링, 문서 생성, 단위 테스트 생성 등을 수행해 보세요. 간단히 코드 블록을 붙여넣고 언어나 프레임워크를 선택한 다음 "생성"을 눌러 마법을 경험해보세요.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Sourcegraph의 코드 인텔리전스 플랫폼을 사용하여 코드베이스 전체를 이해하고 수정하고 자동화하세요.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
AI 코딩 도우미. 개발자 요구에 맞는 페어 프로그래머.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
DeftGPT를 사용하면 다음을 수행할 수 있습니다. * 콘텐츠 작성 단순화: DeftGPT를 사용하면 질문하고, 즉각적인 답변을 얻고, AI와 대화형 대화를 나눌 수 있습니다. GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Anthropic의 Claude 및 기타 다양한 봇에 즉시 액세스할 수 있습니다. * 팀 관리: DeftGPT는 조직 계정에 구성원을 무제한으로 초대할 수 있도록 하여 관리 및 청구를 단순화합니다. 이를 통해 전반적인 생산성을 높이면서 비용을 절감할 수 있습니다. 또한 당사 요금제를 사용하면 청구서를 하나의 계정으...
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI는 기업에서 GenAI 채택을 주도하고 있습니다. 우리는 Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars 및 기타 유명 투자자들의 지원을 받고 있습니다. TuneChat: 오픈 소스 모델로 구동되는 채팅 앱 TuneStudio: 개발자가 LLM을 미세 조정하고 배포할 수 있는 놀이터 ChainFury: GitHub에서 사용할 수 있는 오픈 소스 프롬프트 엔진
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
iSenseHUB를 만나보세요: 창작, 디자인, 최적화 방식을 혁신하도록 설계된 최고의 AI 기반 플랫폼입니다. 65개 이상의 최첨단 AI 도구를 갖춘 당사의 임무는 개인과 기업이 프로세스를 간소화하고 매우 빠른 속도로 고품질 콘텐츠를 생산할 수 있도록 지원하는 것입니다. iSenseHUB를 다양한 작업을 처리할 준비가 된 개인 AI 비서로 생각하십시오. 코드 생성, SEO에 최적화된 기사 작성, 그래픽 디자인, 소셜 미디어 게시물 관리에 이르기까지 모든 것을 다룹니다. 우리의 도구는 복잡한 작업을 단순화하도록 설계되어 귀하가 가장...