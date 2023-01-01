대안 - Actito
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 회사입니다. (CRM) 고객 관계 관리 서비스를 제공하고 고객 서비스, 마케팅 자동화, 분석 및 애플리케이션 개발에 초점을 맞춘 보완적인 엔터프라이즈 애플리케이션 제품군도 판매합니다. 2020년 Fortune지는 직원 만족도 설문 조사를 바탕으로 Salesforce를 '일하기 좋은 100대 기업 목록'에서 6위로 선정했습니다.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo는 강력한 이메일 및 SMS 마케팅 자동화 기능을 갖춘 온라인 비즈니스를 위해 만들어진 이메일 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely는 다른 회사를 위해 점진적인 제공 및 실험 소프트웨어를 만드는 미국 회사입니다. Optimizely 플랫폼 기술은 A/B 테스트 및 다변량 테스트 도구, 웹사이트 개인화 및 기능 전환 기능을 제공합니다. 회사의 본사는 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 있으며 사무실은 네덜란드 암스테르담, 독일 쾰른, 영국 런던 및 호주 시드니에 있습니다. .
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc.는 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국 기술 회사로, 웹 스타일 인터페이스를 통해 기계 생성 데이터를 검색, 모니터링 및 분석하는 소프트웨어를 생산합니다. Splunk Enterprise 및 Enterprise Cloud 솔루션은 실제 데이터를 캡처, 색인화 및 상관시킵니다. 그래프, 보고서, 경고, 대시보드 및 시각화를 생성할 수 있는 검색 가능한 저장소의 시간 데이터입니다. Splunk는 데이터 패턴을 식별하고, 지표를 제공하고, 문제를 진단하고, 비즈니스 운영을 위한 인텔리전스를 제공하여 조직 전체...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc.는 애플리케이션 프로그래밍 인터페이스 솔루션을 제공합니다. 회사는 세그먼트별로 고객 데이터를 수집, 정리 및 제어할 뿐만 아니라 데이터 통합, 거버넌스 및 청중 관리 서비스를 제공합니다. Segment.Io는 캘리포니아주 고객에게 서비스를 제공합니다.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
팀이 데이터를 수집, 구성 및 이해할 수 있는 강력한 협업 플랫폼입니다. 코드 없이 몇 분 만에 아이디어를 실행해 보세요!
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat은 아름답고 유연하며 강력한 고객 성공 플랫폼입니다. Customer 360, 상태 점수, 플레이북, 고객 포털 등.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io를 통해 이메일, 푸시, SMS, 웹후크 등을 트리거하세요. 행동 데이터를 제어하여 고객 커뮤니케이션을 개인화하고 참여를 유도합니다. 무료로 시작하세요.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
웹사이트와 앱 전반에서 고객 여정을 분석하세요. 사용자 개인 정보 보호 및 데이터 보안에 중점을 둔 분석 제품군은 Google Analytics의 완벽한 대안입니다.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
기본적으로 구축 및 통합된 초개인화된 마케팅 실행 채널을 갖춘 유일한 코드 없는 AI 기반 CDXP입니다.
Contlo
contlo.com
자율적 생성 마케팅을 만나보세요. Contlo는 AI 우선 세계를 기반으로 구축된 차세대 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 브랜드의 AI 모델과 자율 AI 에이전트로 구동됩니다.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
고객 데이터를 중앙 집중화하고, 고객 상태를 명확하게 파악하고, 유지 및 성장을 촉진하는 경험을 확장하는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace는 B2B 고객 데이터 플랫폼을 제공하는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 데이터 과학 회사입니다. 회사의 제품은 소셜 미디어, 연락처 데이터베이스, 고객 관계 관리 시스템 및 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼의 여러 데이터 소스, 제1자 및 제3자 소스를 통합합니다.
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium은 2008년 캘리포니아주 샌디에고에 설립된 미국 본사가 있는 미국 회사로 엔터프라이즈 태그 관리, API 허브, 기계 학습을 갖춘 고객 데이터 플랫폼 및 데이터 관리 제품을 판매합니다.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak이 결과를 제공합니다. 이메일, 문자 메시지 마케팅, 신원 확인, 행동 트리거 및 채널 간 조정을 위해 1,000개 이상의 주요 소매업체 및 브랜드가 신뢰하는 유일한 통합 디지털 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
관리자 패널 구축을 중단하세요. 여러분을 위한 패널이 준비되어 있습니다. 관리자 패널을 얻는 데 시간이 많이 걸릴 필요는 없습니다. 이를 구축하는 대신 Forest Admin은 몇 초 만에 데이터 위에 관리 패널을 생성합니다.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia는 오픈 소스 웹 콘텐츠 관리 플랫폼 Drupal에 엔터프라이즈 제품, 서비스 및 기술 지원을 제공하기 위해 Dries Buytaert와 Jay Batson이 공동 설립한 서비스형 소프트웨어 회사입니다.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
dotdigital의 올인원 플랫폼을 사용하여 이메일, SMS, 소셜, 푸시 알림 및 랜딩 페이지를 통해 연락처를 참여시키는 마케팅 자동화를 만드는 방법을 알아보세요.
Totango
totango.com
Totango는 기업이 SaaS 고객 여정에 집중하면서 매출 성장을 촉진하고 이탈을 줄이는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다. 토탱고를 무료로 경험해 보세요.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
데이터 웨어하우스는 고객 데이터의 정보 소스입니다. Hightouch는 이 데이터를 비즈니스 팀이 사용하는 도구와 동기화합니다.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
상거래를 위해 구축된 디지털 경험 플랫폼. Bloomreach 솔루션은 통합된 고객 및 제품 데이터의 강력한 기능과 AI의 속도 및 규모, 예측적 의사결정을 결합하여 모든 채널과 모든 여정에서 전환되는 마법 같은 경험을 제공할 수 있습니다.
Plumb5
plumb5.com
웹, 모바일, 이메일 및 SMS 전반에 걸쳐 옴니채널 마케팅 캠페인을 시작하세요. 푸시 알림 및 인앱 메시지를 쉽게 사용하세요. Plumb5는 마케팅 담당자가 스마트 마케팅 전략을 통해 사용자 참여를 유지하고 사용자를 다시 확보할 수 있도록 돕는 실시간 고객 참여 플랫폼입니다. AI 지원 마케팅 자동화
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI는 파편화된 모든 데이터를 실시간으로 정리, 분석, 단일 대시보드로 통합하여 사용하기 쉬운 차세대 CDP(고객 데이터 플랫폼)입니다.
Insider
useinsider.com
개별화된 크로스채널 고객 경험을 위한 단일 플랫폼입니다. Insider는 채널 전반에 걸쳐 데이터를 연결하고, AI를 통해 미래 행동을 예측하며, 가장 빠른 가치 실현 시간으로 단일 플랫폼에서 경험을 개별화합니다.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
효율성, 조치 및 책임을 촉진하는 데이터 변환, 보고 및 협업.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data는 기업이 모든 고객 데이터를 사용하여 캠페인 성과를 개선하고 운영 효율성을 달성하며 연결된 고객 경험을 통해 비즈니스 가치를 창출할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 고객 데이터 플랫폼 솔루션 제품군인 고객 데이터 클라우드는 고객 데이터를 통합하고, 통합된 고객 프로필의 ID를 연결하고, 개인 정보 보호를 적용하고, 마케팅, 서비스, 영업 및 운영에 기계 학습 기반 통찰력과 예측을 제공하여 개인화된 참여를 유도하고 고객 확보, 판매 및 유지를 개선합니다. 복잡한 환경에 관계없이 기존 기술 스택과 원활하게 통합하면서 가...
Arena
arena.im
Arena는 어디서나 신뢰할 수 있는 실시간 청중을 구축하기 위해 자사 데이터를 기반으로 하는 차세대 실시간 참여 도구를 개발하고 있습니다. 당사의 솔루션(라이브 채팅, 라이브 블로그, 아레나 페르소나)은 소셜 미디어에서 가장 인기 있는 기능을 활용하여 귀하가 관리하는 모든 플랫폼에서 빠르게 깊은 참여를 유도합니다. 20,000명이 넘는 고객이 Arena를 신뢰하여 웹, 앱 또는 라이브 이벤트(또는 세 가지 모두)에서 청중을 모아 콘텐츠, 커뮤니티 및 상거래에 참여합니다.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise는 RevOps의 혁명을 촉진하고 있습니다. Openprise는 중요한 RevOps 프로세스를 자동화하여 사일로를 무너뜨리고 영업 및 마케팅 전문가와 기술을 조정하여 폭발적인 성장을 제공합니다. Openprise는 RevTech 스택을 단순화하고, 시장 변화에 더 빠르게 대응하고, 운영을 확장하여 수익 목표를 달성할 수 있는 단일 코드 없는 플랫폼입니다. UI Path, Freshworks, Zendesk, Zscaler 및 Okta와 같은 업계 리더의 RevOps 팀은 Openprise를 사용하여 효율적이고 예측 ...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer는 소규모부터 대규모까지의 B2B 영업 팀을 위한 리드 생성 및 리드 채점 플랫폼입니다. LeadBoxer는 잠재 고객이 연락하기 전에 무엇에 관심이 있는지에 대한 귀중한 통찰력을 모든 규모의 영업 팀에 제공합니다. 소프트웨어는 웹사이트 방문자를 위한 방문자 프로필을 자동으로 생성하고, 방문자의 온라인 행동 및 상호 작용에 대한 데이터를 캡처한 다음, 할당된 계정 관리자가 설정한 매개변수에 따라 리드 점수를 할당합니다. LeadBoxer를 사용하면 영업팀은 웹사이트 방문자, 페이지 및 비디오 보기, 문서 다운로드를 ...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage는 전 세계 800개 이상의 브랜드에 대한 고객 참여를 단순화하는 풀 스택 유지 OS입니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 기업은 다양한 디지털 채널을 통해 사용자와 개인화되고 의미 있는 관계를 구축할 수 있습니다. WebEngage는 포괄적인 도구 및 솔루션 제품군을 통해 기업이 고객을 효과적으로 이해하고, 참여시키고, 유지할 수 있도록 지원합니다. - 고객 데이터 통합: WebEngage를 사용하면 기업은 다양한 소스의 고객 데이터를 통합하여 실시간 통찰력을 제공하고 특정 고객 속성 및 행동을 기반으로 한 대상 캠페인에 대한...
WayMore
waymore.io
더 많은 일을 하고, 시간을 확보하고, 더 나은 결과를 얻으세요. 고객과 소통하세요. 고객을 안전하게 보호하세요. 귀하의 비즈니스를 성장시키세요. WayMore를 발견해보세요!
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud의 고객 참여 및 경험 플랫폼(이전 Netcore Smartech)은 마케터, 성장 및 제품 관리자가 여러 접점에서 고객과 강력한 대화를 추진할 수 있도록 지원하는 원스톱 성장 플랫폼입니다. AI/ML의 힘을 바탕으로 Netcore Cloud는 웹사이트 및 모바일 앱 브랜드가 옴니채널 성장을 촉진할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 플랫폼은 다음을 제공합니다. - 온라인 및 오프라인 채널 모두에서 사용자 데이터를 연결하여 실행 가능한 통합 고객 프로필. - 실시간 보고 및 제품 분석을 통해 적시에 적절한 사용자 세그먼트...
Lexer
lexer.io
Lexer 고객 데이터 및 경험 플랫폼(CDXP)은 통찰력 중심 마케팅, 영업 및 고객 서비스를 위한 올인원 허브 역할을 합니다. 실시간으로 유지되고 모든 플랫폼에서 액세스할 수 있는 풍부한 단일 고객 보기를 통해 고객을 진정으로 이해하고 참여시켜 수익성 있는 성장을 주도할 수 있습니다. Lexer의 온보딩, 구현 및 전략적 컨설팅 서비스는 원활하고 성공적인 CDXP 채택을 보장하기 위해 팀 리소스의 격차를 메우는 데 도움이 됩니다. 고객 데이터 플랫폼 > 업계에서 가장 간단한 통합을 통해 Lexer의 CDP는 고객에 대한 실행 가...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solytics는 방문자 활성화, 고객 참여 및 최첨단 Aanalytics 제품군을 전문으로 하는 혁신적인 고객 참여 플랫폼입니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 B2C 브랜드는 고객 라이프사이클을 자동화, 개인화 및 완벽하게 관리하여 가장 야심찬 비전을 구현하고 성장을 주도할 수 있습니다. 신속한 구현(45일 내 실행!)과 지속적인 혁신에 대한 헌신으로 Solytics 파트너와 고객은 전환, 유지 및 LTV 전반에 걸쳐 뛰어난 결과를 목격합니다. 여러 업종에 걸쳐 전 세계 수백 개의 브랜드가 Solitics를 사용하여 실시간으로 혁신적이고 개...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
NextRoll의 사업부인 RollWorks는 모든 규모의 야심찬 B2B 회사에 마케팅 및 영업 팀을 조정하고 자신 있게 수익을 늘릴 수 있는 계정 기반 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 기계 학습과 광범위한 계정 데이터 기반을 기반으로 하는 RollWorks 플랫폼은 대상 계정을 식별하고 디지털 광고, 웹 개인화, 이메일 서명 및 판매 자동화에 참여시키고 마지막으로 프로그램의 효과를 측정하는 데 도움이 됩니다. RollWorks는 계정 기반 접근 방식이 좋은 B2B 마케팅이라고 믿는 크고 작은 마케팅 및 영업 팀에게 없어서는 안될 플랫폼입니다...
BambooBox
bamboobox.ai
BambooBox는 성장 마케팅 팀이 GTM 모션 전반에 걸쳐 수익을 창출하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 인수, 교차 판매 및 상향 판매. 플랫폼에는 4가지 구성 요소가 있습니다. 1. 강력한 CDP 엔진 고객 접점 전체에서 데이터를 수집, 정리, 구성, 시각화 및 분석합니다. 2. AI 기반 6D 채점 여정 단계를 결정하고 주요 고객의 우선순위를 지정합니다. 3. 차선책 통찰력 구매자 여정 전반에 걸쳐 실행 가능한 권장 사항을 받아 퍼널 속도를 높입니다. 4. 강력한 세분화 및 오케스트레이션 다중 채널 캠페인 실행을 위한 지능형 세분화....
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
전략적 B2B 리더로서 귀하는 시장의 흐름을 정확히 파악하고 있어야 합니다. 그러나 팀에서 사용하는 모든 도구를 사용하면 점들을 연결하여 메시지가 완벽한 시간에 적절한 청중의 공감을 불러일으키고 있는지 파악하기가 어렵습니다. CalibreMind 플랫폼은 데이터를 구성하고 이해하므로 통찰력이 더욱 명확해집니다. 물론, 우리는 기여 분석, 참여 점수, 퍼널 분석 등을 수행합니다. 하지만 우리가 수익 리더에게 주는 진정한 선물은 다른 사람보다 먼저 문제와 추세를 파악하는 능력입니다.
RevSetter
revsetter.com
RevSetter는 전 세계 고객 성공, 계정 관리 및 수익 팀을 강화하기 위해 고유한 데이터 모델과 통찰력 엔진을 기반으로 구축된 최첨단 CS 및 수익 플랫폼입니다. RevSetter는 효율적인 온보딩과 빠른 가치 창출 시간부터 시작하여 수익 창출 팀의 효율성을 높여줍니다. IC, 관리자 및 C-Suite를 위해 완벽하게 사용자 정의할 수 있으며 전체 수익 여정의 작업과 워크플로를 강화할 수 있습니다. . 우리는 시장의 현재 과제를 해결하는 동시에 전 세계 수익 팀의 진화하는 요구 사항을 미래에도 대비하기 위해 플랫폼을 구축했습니...
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
파이프라인과 수익으로 연결된 B2B 마케팅 Dreamdata는 B2B 시장 진출 데이터를 자동으로 추출, 정리 및 단순화하여 수익을 창출하는 요소에 대한 완전한 투명성을 제공합니다.