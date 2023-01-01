대안 - Accelevents
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc.는 기업을 위한 클라우드 기반 커뮤니케이션 및 협업 솔루션을 제공하는 미국의 상장 기업입니다. RingCentral CEO Vlad Shmunis와 CTO Vlad Vendrow는 1999년에 회사를 설립했습니다. RingCentral 투자자로는 Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Theis, Scale Venture Partners, Bobby Yerramilli-Rao, Hermes Growth Partners 및 DAG...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite는 미국에 본사를 둔 이벤트 관리 및 티켓팅 웹사이트입니다. 이 서비스를 통해 사용자는 지역 이벤트를 찾아보고 만들고 홍보할 수 있습니다. 이 서비스는 무료 이벤트가 아닌 이상 온라인 티켓팅 서비스에 대한 대가로 이벤트 주최자에게 수수료를 부과합니다. 2006년에 시작되어 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 Eventbrite는 2012년에 영국에 첫 국제 사무소를 열었습니다. 현재 회사는 영국에 현지 사무소를 두고 있습니다. 내슈빌, 런던, 코크, 암스테르담, 더블린, 베를린, 멜버른, 멘도사, 마드리드, 상파울루. 회사는...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
가상 서밋, 온라인 컨퍼런스, 하이브리드 이벤트를 위한 최적의 플랫폼을 찾아보세요. 맞춤형 경험을 통해 참여하도록 설계되었습니다. 무료로 사용해 보세요!
Whova
whova.com
대면, 하이브리드 및 가상 이벤트를 위한 올인원 이벤트 관리 소프트웨어
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo는 세계에서 가장 사랑받는 이벤트 소프트웨어입니다. 우리 플랫폼은 모든 주최자, 마케팅 담당자, 전시자 및 참석자가 이벤트의 힘을 발휘할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
청중이 좋아할 웨비나를 주최하세요. 다운로드나 번거로움 없이 쉽고 사용자 정의 가능한 웨비나 소프트웨어를 사용할 준비가 되셨다면 집에 오신 것을 환영합니다.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor는 모든 형태와 규모의 이벤트를 위한 간단한 무료 이벤트 티켓팅 솔루션입니다. 무료로 등록하고, 첫 번째 이벤트를 실시간으로 진행하고, 온라인으로 티켓을 판매하세요.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast는 매력적인 디지털 및 대면 이벤트를 손쉽게 호스팅하여 마케팅을 변화시키는 맞춤형 B2B 이벤트 플랫폼입니다. Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora 및 Mailchimp와 같은 회사의 수천 명의 기업 B2B 마케터는 Goldcast를 활용하여 참석률을 높이고, 매력적인 경험을 만들고, 이벤트 콘텐츠의 용도를 변경하고, 의도 데이터를 활용합니다. 진정한 청중 참여, 브랜드 개발 및 수익 성장을 위해 Goldcast로 이벤트를 향상시키십시오. 기본적인 이벤트를 넘어 웨비나, 제품 데모, 사고 리더십 패널, 직접 만찬...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
두통 없이 더욱 스마트하게 전시회 및 컨퍼런스를 진행하세요 Swapcard는 이벤트에서 더 높은 수익을 창출하기 위해 구축된 사용하기 쉬운 등록 및 참여 이벤트 플랫폼입니다.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja를 사용하면 걱정 없이 웹 세미나를 만들고, 주최하고, 공유할 수 있습니다. 지금 시작하여 10초 만에 첫 번째 웹 세미나를 만들어보세요.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
실제 수익을 창출하는 더 나은 이벤트를 구축하세요. 모든 이벤트는 어디서 발생하든 수익을 증대할 수 있는 기회입니다. 웨비나, 시청 파티, 데모, 컨퍼런스, 전환을 불러오는 대면 이벤트를 통해 단일 플랫폼에서 파이프라인의 우선순위를 정하세요.
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
단 몇 분 만에 아름다운 이벤트 웹사이트를 만들어보세요. 이벤트 웹사이트를 구축하고, 등록을 수집하고, 티켓을 판매하고, 온라인으로 이벤트를 홍보하세요. 안정적이고 안전합니다. Nike, MIT 및 Refinery29의 기획자를 포함하여 전 세계적으로 1,000,000명 이상의 사람들이 신뢰하고 있습니다.
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings는 모든 유형 및 규모의 이벤트에 대한 간단하고 사용하기 쉬운 이벤트 티켓팅 솔루션입니다. 가입하고 첫 번째 이벤트를 실시간으로 진행하고 온라인으로 티켓을 판매하세요.
Worksup
worksup.com
우리는 20년 넘게 컨퍼런스와 비즈니스 행사를 조직해 왔습니다. 어느 시점에서 우리는 다양한 이벤트 업계의 과제에 직면하여 참석자가 사용하기 쉽고 주최자가 빠르게 설정할 수 있는 이벤트 플랫폼을 만들기로 결정했습니다. 이제 우리의 전문 지식은 이벤트 관리의 전체 범위에 걸쳐 간단한 이벤트 라이브 스트리밍, Q&A, 참여 작업, 파트너를 위한 전시 기회 및 참가자를 위한 비즈니스 네트워킹 활동을 제공합니다. Worksup은 고객과 창업자의 구현 경험을 통해 얻은 피드백 덕분에 지속적으로 개발되고 있습니다. 각 이벤트 계획 과정에서 W...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
이벤트 및 웹 세미나를 위한 통합 플랫폼. 탁월한 참석자 경험과 통찰력을 제공하는 여러 도구를 통합하여 이벤트 워크플로를 단순화하세요.