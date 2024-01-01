Jump in the pool and get ready for Water Polo Ragdoll! In this wacky water polo game, you throw yourself around the pool to try and score! Be the first one to score 5 points and you're the winner! You can play by yourself agains the computer, or grab a friend to see who the real water polo star is. Need some help to get the upper hand? Try to get some power ups, they can really turn the tide! Let's make a splash!

免責事項：WebCatalogはWater Polo Ragdollによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。