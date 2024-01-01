WebCatalog

Troll Toilet Quest 1

Troll Toilet Quest 1 is a funny game that invites you to a brown magical world! Encounter various creatures, tackle tricky questions, and enjoy endless laughter with plenty of brown-themed jokes along the way. Click around to find the hidden solutions and overcome challenging levels. Don't worry if you get stuck, you can always click the hint button for help! Remember to bring your toilet paper for this quirky journey!

