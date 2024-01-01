Stickman Run is a fun platform game where you are on an unstoppable race! The core gameplay sounds really simple, all you need to do is get ready and tap to jump! Jump over the gap and watch out for all kinds of obstacles! Perform some cool stunts like wall jumps and avoid enemies who try to shoot you down. Remember to collect coins along the way to unlock various cute skins. The more you play, the better you get! Can you run towards success in one go?

